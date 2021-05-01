Schreiner University Bass Fishing Team qualifies for nationals

members of the Schreiner University Bass Fishing Team 2 are Coach Colby Johle, Taylor Strange and Colby Calogne. Team 1, not pictured, consists of Daniel May and Dylon Jones. Both teams’ combined efforts qualified the Mountaineer team to compete in the Naitonal Championship scheduled for February 2022.

Schreiner University’s Bass Fishing Team placed ninth out of 116 collegiate teams in the Abu Garcia Fishing Circuit on Lake Somerville last week. This qualified members of the Schreiner team for the National Championship in February of 2022.

Team 1 consisted of Daniel May of LaPorte, Texas and Dylon Jones of White Oak, Texas. Team 2, who qualified for the National Championship, consisted of Taylor Strange of Whitehouse, Texas and Colby Calogne of Cypress, Texas. The team is coached by Colby Johle.

For more information about Schreiner University’s Bass Fishing team, please go to www.schreinermountaineers.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.