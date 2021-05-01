Schreiner University Bass Fishing Team qualifies for nationals

Schreiner University’s Bass Fishing Team placed ninth out of 116 collegiate teams in the Abu Garcia Fishing Circuit on Lake Somerville last week. This qualified members of the Schreiner team for the National Championship in February of 2022.
Team 1 consisted of Daniel May of LaPorte, Texas and Dylon Jones of White Oak, Texas. Team 2, who qualified for the National Championship, consisted of Taylor Strange of Whitehouse, Texas and Colby Calogne of Cypress, Texas. The team is coached by Colby Johle.
For more information about Schreiner University’s Bass Fishing team, please go to www.schreinermountaineers.com.
