KPUB lineman fighting blood cancer, fundraisers ongoing

Richie Clemens of Kerrville recently was diagnosed with Multiple Myeloma (Blood Cancer) that has spread to his spine. He has had surgery to fix a broken back due to cancer; and is now starting chemotherapy treatments.
To help ease the financial burden, the family received in March the proceeds of a barbecue at River Star Park, that included a silent auction and fun for the children attending.
For ongoing fundraising, the family has an app set up via Venmo:@Michelle-ThompsonClemens. They also have a GoFundMe account at http://gofund.me/4d61218c.
Clemens said he already received bills in high five-figures from previous medical procedures, which they are making payments on. But any donations to his expenses during this medical emergency would help him and his family manage their finances and home life while he fights this disease.
Clemens moved to Kerrville in 2006, and married Kerrville native Michelle Thompson in 2009. He and Michelle have two girls age 6 and 9, in first and third grades.
He has been employed with Kerrville Public Utility Board for almost five years, and has almost finished his “Lineman Certification.”
“I was supposed to finish my apprentice program; but I broke my back right at the end. It was hard, but it happened,” he said. “But my immediate supervisors Kenneth Becker and Larry Lee have been letting me study and take the tests. The ‘comprehensive test’ that’s supposed to cover four years of experience, and has 200 questions, that one is still coming up.”
He said the last test covers a wide range of knowledge, from electrical engineering to trigonometry and other kinds of math. He can take the test here, not needing to travel outside Kerrville.
“When I pass that, I get a diploma and some college credit, and recognition by the Labor Board across the United States,” he said.
Medical diagnosis
Clemens said when he first hurt his back, he didn’t know anything could hurt that bad.
“Dr. Rebecca Barrington (local oncologist) told me the cancer in my back was so bad, I would have died within a year.”
He said on April 21 he was scheduled to visit a specialist in San Antonio for a range of tests that will take the whole day, including extraction of bone marrow for a biopsy, under sedation.
“They’ve told me they have to take a pint of blood and bone marrow, and separate its components to remove the stem cells,” he said.
Then Clemens is slated to start chemotherapy, a series of treatments that must happen in San Antonio and he is making arrangements to live there temporarily, close as possible to the treatment site.
Clemens’ wife is an LVN working at Peterson Urgent Care; and she and the children will be staying in Kerrville for the girls to attend school. For added family help, he said his in-laws work at the Kerrville ISD bus barn and will be helping taking care of the girls.
“I married in my late 30s, and I had been having back problems for about 18 months. I was trying to manage it by taking a lot of Tylenol and Ibuprofen; and going to massage therapists and exercise sessions,” Clemens said. “When they found the cancer, it was in my spine and vertebrae; and on my X-ray, it looked like Swiss cheese.”
He said when he hurt himself, it crushed one vertebrae and pushed it into his spine and caused five other fractures.
“This wasn’t caused by my job as a lineman. My back was no more,” he said. “But I finished that day at work – I don’t know how – and I went home and laid down and couldn’t get back up. And later when I tried to, I could only get to a 90-degree angle by leaning on a walker. My wife made me go to the emergency room on a Saturday night.”
He said between the care in the ER and Dr. Ryan Veurink, the closest person to a bone doctor locally, they referred him to a specialist at Tex-San in San Antonio.
There, the doctor started talking to Clemens about a biopsy; and was blunt in telling him if he walked out, he wouldn’t survive long.
“By the following Friday (Dec. 17), I was in surgery there. The doctor burned one tumor out of one vertebrae, and told me he basically filled the hole with a kind of cement. I got bone grafts in some others; and then post-op lasted about a week and I was home for Christmas.”
Clemens said his own investigation tells him this bone cancer isn’t hereditary and doesn’t run in his family.
“But it is rare to have it happen at my early age. I’m 44 now, and it generally happens to people 60-70 years old. I want to be around to be grandfather to my future grandkids.”
Clemens said last week he’s at the end of his fifth cycle of chemotherapy, alternating with treatments of steroids, some at Dr. Barrington’s clinic.
“Your life, perspective, thought processes, they all change. Now when the kids interrupt me, I stop what I’m doing and talk to them, even if all one of them wants to tell me is, she saw a grasshopper hop across the yard,” he said.
He and his wife also recently got a Mastiff puppy, partly to help the girls be comfortable around dogs. The girls named her Nala, after a “Lion King” character.
Clemens said friends offered an adult’s trip to the Texas coast to go fishing, but he said no because he has to stay in San Antonio for a month.
He wanted to thank the friends who organized the recent barbecue fundraiser, the group who handled all the cooking and collected the money per plate, after KPUB paid for the meat and beans for the meal. “There were tons of silent auction items, too.”
He said the Clemens have had strangers out of state who called to donate; and other local residents provided the bounce houses at the barbecue.
The fundraisers continue to help pay for his operation in San Antonio, he said.
“I had enough time at KPUB saved up to be paid for four months; and the bosses arranged it so other employees can donate some of their ‘time’ to my credit,” he said.
Overview
“Multiple myeloma” is a cancer that forms in a white blood cell called a plasma cell. Healthy plasma cells help fight infections by making antibodies that recognize and attack germs.
According to the Mayo Clinic, in multiple myeloma, cancerous plasma cells accumulate in the bone marrow and crowd out healthy blood cells. Rather than produce helpful antibodies, the cancer cells produce abnormal proteins that can cause complications.
Treatment isn't always necessary quickly. If the multiple myeloma is slow-growing and isn't causing symptoms, a doctor may recommend close monitoring instead of immediate treatment. For people who require treatment, options are available to help control the disease.
Depending on medical tests, symptoms and doctors’ assessments, a patient’s condition can be marked as Stage I, II or III. Clemen’s condition was Stage III.
Symptoms, causes, risk factors
Signs and symptoms of multiple myeloma can vary and, early in the disease, there may be none.
When signs and symptoms occur, they can include bone pain, especially in one’s spine or chest; nausea; constipation; loss of appetite; mental fogginess or confusion; fatigue; frequent infections; weight loss; weakness or numbness in your legs; and excessive thirst. (Clemens had five of them.) Make a doctor’s appointment to check any persistent signs and symptoms that worry you.
Clemens said since he works outside, it’s hard to recognize fatigue, and he felt “run down, irritated and generally ‘bad’.”
“If you’re not feeling good, and not eating well, and then eat good and still feel bad, check it out,” he said.
It's not clear what causes myeloma. Doctors know myeloma begins with one abnormal plasma cell in bone marrow. The abnormal cell multiplies rapidly.
They accumulate, eventually overwhelming the production of healthy cells. In bone marrow, they crowd out healthy blood cells, leading to fatigue and inability to fight infections.
The myeloma cells continue trying to produce antibodies, but myeloma cells produce abnormal antibodies the body can't use. Instead, the abnormal antibodies multiply and cause problems such as kidney damage. Cancer cells can also damage bones, increasing the risk of broken bones.
Factors that may increase the risk of multiple myeloma include increasing age, with most people diagnosed in their mid-60s. Men are more likely to develop the disease than women; and black people are more likely to develop multiple myeloma than people of other races.
If a brother, sister or parent has multiple myeloma, you have an increased risk of the disease.
Personal history of a monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS) also is a risk.
Complications of multiple myeloma include frequent infections; bone problems, reduced kidney function; and low red blood cell count.
