SU nursing students support vaccine effort in F’burg

Schreiner University nursing students administered more than 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to the public on Jan 25-26, in Fredericksburg.
Hill Country Memorial Hospital, along with local physician offices and senior citizen’s centers, worked to identify and schedule community members who are part of the Phase 1A and 1B COVID-19 immunization plan.
“We have a great relationship with the medical providers and facilities in the Hill Country,” said Toby Appleton, Marketing and Communications manager for Schreiner University “I am proud that our nursing students are continually helping to meet the needs of our community, and that our health care partners know the quality of training our nursing students receive and reach out to us for assistance. This allows for our students to showcase their skills, participate in improving health of our community and see the difference they can make now and in the future.”
Schreiner University’s Nursing students are trained on how to give injections from their first semester of nursing school. As part of their curriculum, they learn valuable hands-on training – such as administering vaccinations - and complete their clinicals each year through a partnership with several medical facilities in the Hill Country and South Texas. As more COVID-19 vaccines are allotted to Fredericksburg and Kerrville, the Schreiner University plans to be of assistance with additional vaccination opportunities.
Schreiner University’s four-year Bachelor of Science in nursing program is committed to advancing the nursing profession through the holistic educational preparation of health professionals. The program consists of two years of prerequisite courses, followed by a second competitive application process and two years of upper-level nursing courses and hands-on clinical training. The program is approved by the Texas Board of Nursing and accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
To learn more about the nursing program at Schreiner University, visit schreiner.edu/admissions/nursing.
