Kerr County Commissioners got information on a capital improvements “need” Monday, Sept. 27; renewed an interlocal agreement with Upper Guadalupe River Authority to fight increasing feral hog numbers; and discussed the county’s COVID-19 numbers with citizens and the emergency coordinator.
They also will continue to meet the second and fourth Mondays in the new fiscal year.
Need for new West
Kerr County Annex
Commissioners got an informational presentation from Bobby Templeton, member of the Capital Improvements Committee, on the need for a new West Kerr Courthouse Annex, illustrated with photos of what Templeton called an inadequate facility.
He called the building small, not ADA-compliant; a courtroom there with no security system, and only four parking places outside with no signage. He showed photos of its lobby, storage room, bathroom and phone system; and said eight officers share space for “evidence” and the employee breakroom.
“We need a new West Kerr Annex. The county purchased land on Hwy 27 across from Ingram Tom Moore HS. It doesn’t have to be fancy, just functional.”
Kelly said this old repurposed building has been used for at least 22 years; and wasn’t an office building at all in the beginning.
This was the first of multiple informational items the court will hear from the committee, Kelly said.
Feral hog management
Tara Bushnoe from the Upper Guadalupe River Authority spoke to commissioners briefly on renewing the interlocal agreement for a feral hog management program, targeted at decreasing feral hog proliferation, to provide for water quality protection through feral hog management.
Commissioners voted unanimously to approve this renewal.
The UGRA approved this agreement Sept. 22; and set the bounty at $12 per tail. UGRA will pay $10 of that, up to $25,000 total costs; and reimburse the county for monthly costs to operate an existing trap, up to $1,200.
This renewed agreement will run Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022; and Bushnoe and the court agreed it has resulted in good outcomes for the county and UGRA so far.
County Auditor
reappointed
After a vote by the two District judges at the Kerr County Courthouse, the continued employment of Tanya Shelton as county auditor was also approved by commissioners.
She and her staff will continue to oversee financial and budget matters in conjunction with the 198th and 216th District Courts and the county commissioners.
County Judge Robert Kelly told her to consider this a “vote of confidence.”
COVID -19
County Emergency Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas presented an update to the court, saying 45,709 vaccinations have been given in this county; 25,000-plus people have gotten at least one dose; and of the fully vaccinated, 564 are teenagers between ages 12 and 15.
The county vaccination rate is 63.6 percent now, he said, with those ages 65-79 getting 6,923 shots, and those 80-plus getting 2,478 shots.
But as of Monday, he said Kerr County also had 266 active cases; 691 recovered; 115 deaths; 22 in the hospital as of last Friday and only five of them vaccinated. Six are in the ICU, some on ventilators.
Request, gift cards
for getting vaccinated
Citizen Nancy Parkhurst asked commissioners about the county providing newly vaccinated people with a $100 H-E-B gift card as an incentive.
Her advance agenda bill said after reviewing Kerr County COVID vaccination rates, it’s apparent to her that Kerr County “is not moving fast enough to crush the virus.”
She noted the City of San Antonio’s use of this incentive; and said she thinks teenagers, those with low incomes and the elderly would show up, if this was offered here. Her note said she’s discussed this with Dub Thomas
Parkhurst said one of her cousins died last January with COVID; the infection rate is still increasing; and we have the solution in the vaccines. But the vaccination rate has to increase to accomplish that solution.
“If we work hard now, we could be better by the Thanksgiving and Christmas events coming up,” she said, adding 2,000 newly vaccinated Kerr residents would increase the vaccination rate here 4 percent.
She proposed the county pay for this incentive with “federal money already sent to Kerr County.”
“We have to be more serious about getting our vaccination rate up,” she said.
Kelly asked if any commissioner had a motion on this request; and there was none. The item failed for lack of a motion.
Parkhurst’s presentation to the court was preceded by a brief presentation in the public comment section by a citizen who also asked for gift cards to citizens who get vaccinated; and talked about “anti-vaccination” people who claim vaccines contain ingredients that could cause death, then are seen around town without masks. She favors “bribes” of gift cards if that’s what it takes.
Memorial Bench,
Flat Rock Park
Citizen Ms. Shawn Burton requested commissioners consider her request to design and purchase “a high-end bench in dedication to my deceased dogs, to be erected at Flat Rock Park, which they loved dearly.”
Burton was not present Monday; and there was a brief discussion among commissioners about ongoing donations for citizens’ personal reasons – which one said he is against – and about which they have little advance discussions with the donors. Another said commissioners would need at least a drawing of the intended bench.
They said park maintenance gets the maintenance work after donations, having to “weed-eat” around it as they must with the tables there.
When Kelly called for a motion, no one proposed one; and the item failed for lack of a motion.
ESD #1, board
In a unanimous vote commissioners re-appointed James Wood and Tim Huchton as board members on the Emergency Services District #1 for additional two-year terms
Their current terms on that board were due to expire Sept. 30, 2021.
Future meeting dates FY22
Commissioners held a brief discussion about designating a day of the week on which the court shall convene in FY22, as the new fiscal year starts Oct. 1
This question is considered annually under the Local Government Code section 81.005.
Commissioners voted 5-0 to remain with the present schedule of holding regular meetings on the second and fourth Mondays each month, with variations as needed when approved holidays fall on those Mondays.
Revisions, renewals, FY22
Commissioners approved a list of requested clerks and assistants from appointed and elected officials for their offices.
While specified lists from other officials were not in the agenda packet, Road & Bridge Administrator Kelly Hoffer listed the following to work on maintaining county roads:
• 2 crew chief/assistant road administrator;
• 5 crew leaders;
• 1 senior mechanic;
• 1 mechanic;
• 2 heavy equipment operators, level II;
• 4 heavy equipment operators, level I;
• 9 road maintenance techs I;
• 1 road maintenance tech I/sign technician;
• 1 officer administrator;
• 1 administrative clerk.
Jennifer Doss from the Human Resources Department got commissioners’ approval on various departmental job descriptions due to “necessary revisions” stemming from some employees’ raises or changes in their status on the county’s “Step & Grade” pay scale.
She also got commissioners’ approval renewing the 2022 Workers Compensation Renewal Questionnaire, which Judge Kelly will sign.
Public hearings,
property matters
Commissioners also voted 5-0 to approve a final plat for People’s State Bank, being constructed in Center Point near State Highway 27 east and Depot Alley. County Engineer Charlie Hastings told them the plan for this bank is “pending approval” from the Texas Department of Transportation because of its location; and the bank owners prefer their entry to be from Depot Alley anyway, as it’s safer.
Commissioners set upcoming public hearings on various road and property matters, or offered public hearings in the regular session, including:
• One set Nov. 8 on installation of stop signs at an intersection in Precinct 1;
• A public hearing on a plat revision for lots in Spicer Ranch, at which no one asked to speak;
• Another public hearing set Nov. 8 for a plat revision on Montebello Estates;
• A third public hearing set Nov. 8 for Kerrville Hills Ranch Estates Precinct 2 for a plat revision;
• A fourth public hearing Nov. 8 for revision of plat for a section of Greenwood Forest in Precinct 4;
• Discussion of a proposed subdivision known as The Hideout Ranch in precinct 4;
• And discussion of a potential subdivision referred to as Vintage Oaks Ranch in Precinct 2.
They also rescinded a court order approving a final plat for Tortuga Arroyo Estates when the county engineer said the owner has a new plan and will be submitting a new preliminary plan.
