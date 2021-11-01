Teacher Feature: Caroline Williams

School: Early Childhood Center.
Subject taught: Head Start Inclusion.
Years teaching: Eight years; six as an aide and two as a teacher.
Years at school/district: All eight years at ACC.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in early childhood general education and early childhood special education from Grand Canyon University.
Reason you chose a career in education: My mom, Leslie Williams, taught college, and I’ve wanted to teach since I was in preschool. I would line up my teddy bears and hold class.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: When students figure something out, or accomplish something, and I’m the first person they want to tell.
Hardest part of teaching: Having enough time to get everything done.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I wish we had abundant funding to provide all the materials every kid needs.
Other duties at school: I am on the STEM Committee, the Instructional Leadership Team, and I’ve applied to the Teacher Leadership Academy, which teaches how to be a better leader.
Hobbies/interests: I’m into health and fitness, and work out at 4 a.m. I love to cook, especially for my family, and I’m teaching my children how to cook.
Personal history: I was born in Abilene, but I was adopted by Stockton and Leslie Williams in Midland. We moved to Kerrville when I was in the middle of the sixth grade, and my father became pastor of St. Peter’s Episcopal Church. I graduated from Hill Country High School in December of 2007. I earned my associates degree from Alamo Colleges while raising two kids, then became a paraprofessional teacher’s aide at ECC in August of 2014. I became the school’s “tattooed teacher,” and worked on my BA, earning it in 2020. My next goal is to earn a master’s degree. My daughter, Evelyn, is a sixth-grader at B.T. Wilson; my son, Carter, is a third-grader at Tom Daniels Elementary; and my youngest son, Remi, is three years old, in Head Start. My mom taught online classes for Midland College.
