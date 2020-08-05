Jeanne Easley launched her first novel into COVID

Author Jeanne Kukanza Easley says her first novel, "Sweet Jane," was released in March.
"Actually, it was the first novel I got published," she corrects, without explaining further. "I had dozens of appearances planned, at bookstores, libraries and other venues. I got through three, at Medina Community Library, the Center for Fitness, and the Book House in New Braunfels, before everything got shut down. So now I'm marketing it online."
Easley says her story is set in two time periods, Jane's "current" time being 1984, and her childhood in Odessa as "Janie" in 1957. Currently the protagonist is married, doing well in graduate school, and successfully attending Alcoholics Anonymous. "Jane looks good on paper." But Jane's world crumbles when childhood catches up to her, as she returns to Odessa for her estranged mother's funeral.
"Six-year-old Janie knew 'vodka makes Mama mean'," Easley says, so the girl grows up avoiding her mother, running the Odessa prairie until a tragedy ends her only friendship. In 1967, at 16, she packs her few belongings and hits the highway for California. How Jane deals with Janie's past is the heart of the story.
"I've always been a part of writer's groups," Easley says. "I was in one in Austin, and they had an exercise to write a 'prompt,' to start a story going. I had a vision of a young girl hitchhiking along a West Texas highway, and she became Sweet Jane."
She says she was born and raised in Chicago, graduating from William J. Bogan High School in 1969. "I was in the National Honor Society, and I grew up in a good family. No, 'Sweet Jane' is not my story." She earned a bachelor of arts in education from Saint Xavier University, then moved to Washington, D.C. for three years. She couldn't teach there, however, since D.C. made it difficult to become certified.
Easley says she returned to Chicago in 1981, and adopted two children. There she worked at several volunteer positions, and in 1984 chaired an event, "Arts in Riverwood." From 1988 to 1991 she invested in a franchise, owning and operating three clothing stores, but she says it didn't work out, and she was lucky to survive financially.
Her ex-husband's job brought her to Austin in 1994, but she returned north, to Boston, in 1997. She says, "All that time, since the 1970s, I had been trying to write, but life kept getting in the way. I returned to Austin in 2000, determined I wouldn't leave Texas again. I was going to raise children and write. But I needed a career that would let me do that, so I diverted to nursing school at Austin Community College, graduating number one in my class with an associate's degree in nursing and surgical techniques."
She says she tested and became a registered nurse, working at the Austin State Hospital, then in 2011 moving to the Hill Country to work in the Kerrville State Hospital, while developing her writing skills. In 2017 she retired from nursing, to finally become a full-time writer. The result is "Sweet Jane."
Easley says she ran her book past different critique groups, like the Kerrville Writer's Association, where other authors could help her hone the work. Then she had beta readers give her their opinions. When the novel was as ready as it would ever be, she spend a year fruitlessly searching for an agent. Then she submitted to several small presses.
"I got interest from four," she says. "But I signed with Black Rose Writing, in Castroville, July 1, 2019."
After selling books at her three in-person events, she says her online marketing is starting to pay off. "Authors today, particularly new ones, have to get involved in the marketing, not just wait for sales to roll in. 'Sweet Jane' is available on Amazon, but it's easy for a novel to get lost. I've asked everyone who has read it, who are Amazon Prime members, to submit a review. I'm up to 39 now, with an average rating of 4.7 out of 5. The goal is 50 reviews, when Amazon will kick in with better placement."
She says she also spends time on social media; Instagram, AllAuthor.com, Zoom events, and such. "I have 1,306 followers on Twitter right now. I've had to learn new computer skills, particularly making graphics to post online. I've also entered competitions, and 'Sweet Jane' is a finalist in both the 2019 William Faulkner-Wisdom Creative Writing Competition and the 2020 International Book Awards."
But Easley says she hasn't let up on writing. "Kerrville Writers Association took me through my second novel, 'Just One Look,' which was accepted by Black Rose and is in deep line editing, due out the summer of 2021. Now the KWA authors are seeing the first chapters of 'I'll be Seeing You,' about the 1940s history of a character in 'Sweet Jane.' I started that book during National Novel Writing Month, where each November writers challenge themselves to write 50,000 words, about half of one of my novels."
She says her non-fiction life revolves around her co-dependency with three rescue small terrier mixes, Hank, Harriet and Dixie, who total about 40 pounds. She also swims 1 1/4 miles at the Center for Fitness three times a week.
So she says, "Keep writing, and keep editing."
