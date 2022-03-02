Music in the Hills

Symphony of the Hills Conductor and Artistic Director Gene Dowdy says that combines two very different positions.
“The ‘artistic director’ part of the position is administrative,” he says. “The symphony schedules five concerts per year. Selecting music starts about two years ahead. I have to pick a theme, like ‘patriotism’ or ‘hope.’ For instance, our January performance was ‘Outlaws and Heroes,’ comparing the two and how they catch the imagination. In February we’ll present ‘Heart of the Strings: Hidden Beauty,’ featuring works for the cello. Then I find individual works, and combine them into performances in a way that’s interesting.
“Once I know what music I want, I have to rent or purchase it, while staying within my budget. I report to a board of directors, who provide the guidance and determine what Symphony of the Hills will be. I’m humbled by the responsibility they give me. In order to produce quality programs, I have to check in with not only the board, but also the audiences and the orchestra.
“Then I have to select musicians, which involves a lot of personnel management. The Symphony of the Hills performs with about 70 musicians, including 40 playing the stringed instruments, eight woodwinds, 12 brass, and 10 on percussion, plus the piano and harp.
“That’s a lot of people to keep track of,” Dowdy says. “I have to know each performer’s strengths, so the musicians can learn to combine their individual parts into the whole.”
Then there’s the other part of his title. “As the conductor, I’m the person in front waving my arms,” he says. “When I meet people who don’t recognize me, I turn around so my back is to them, and say, ‘Does this look familiar.’ As a conductor, I don’t perform a single note. It’s my job to help the orchestra’s individual musicians perform to their best level. I do what needs to be done to help the orchestra present its best performance.”
Besides concerts, being a conductor also includes running rehearsals, he says. “It includes planning the rehearsals, one rehearsal a week for five weeks. I have to introduce the music to the musicians, and pace rehearsals with their own practice, until the dress rehearsal. After all that work, the night of the performance is when the magic happens. Often the musicians surprise themselves with how good they play in front of the audience.”
Dowdy says in addition to Symphony of the Hills, he became the director of music for Schreiner University in August of 2021.
“The SU administration loves music,” he says. “They want me to help grow their music program. Right now, I’m focusing on recruiting music students and bringing them into our program. The symphony has become part of the SU curriculum, so students can earn credit for participating.”
He says he is also teaching an “introduction to music” class, which students can take as the art component in their various degrees, and he’s supervising students who are planning for careers as music teachers. He also directs the SU string orchestra.
Dowdy says he is currently the third of four generations of musicians in his family. “My grandfather, Thomas Dowdy, was a U.S. Army band director in World War I. My father, Warren Dowdy, played French horn in the Army Air Corps Band at Lackland Field during World War II. He went on to teach band, and played French horn in the Symphony of the Hills, under the former director, Jay Dunnahoo. My sister, Margo Dowdy, is a violinist, besides being a nurse at the VA Medical Center. During the symphony’s second season, on April 25, 2002, my father, my sister, and I all played in the same concert.”
He adds, “My two daughters are also musicians. Jessica Lopez is married to Reyes, and she’s my ‘piano-playing pastry chef’ in Canyon Lake. They have our two grandchildren, Vincent and Ava. My second daughter, Rachel, married Matt Taylor this past summer, and she’s a terrific cellist, who has also played for Symphony of the Hills.”
Dowdy says he was born in Kingsville, the fourth of four siblings, but the family moved to Corpus Christi when he was five. He graduated from W.B. Ray High School in 1978, went to Del Mar College for a year, then transferred to the University of Texas at Austin.
“In the summer of 1979 I worked as director of music at Camp Capers,” he says. “I played guitar, and led the singing. Stacy Schneider was a camp counselor, and during counselors’ night off we got to talking. We discovered we had a lot in common, including going to U.T. We dated through college, graduated in 1983, and were married that Aug. 13.”
He says he earned a bachelor of music, and from 1983 to 1992 they both taught in San Antonio public schools. Dowdy earned his master of music at University of Texas San Antonio, but decided for variety to apply to the University of Iowa for his doctorate in 1992. While he studied, he worked at Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo. He graduated with a doctor of music arts in 1995.
He says, “The DMA is more of a professional degree, for working musicians, without the focus on research that goes with other doctorates.”
In 1996 he returned to UTSA, and says he taught there for 23 years. “In 2019 they offered me a buyout retirement, with the title ‘professor emeritus,’ and I took it. So I missed having to teach through the ‘year of COVID.’ I started part-time at Schreiner in January of 2021, and when the director of music left for another position, they called and asked if I was interested. I was.”
He says that went along with his politically-incorrect saying, “Smoke ‘em if you got ‘em,” which for Dowdy translates into “Life is short. Take a chance.”
