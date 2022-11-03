‘Zanzenberg Music Festival’ set for Nov. 5

‘Zanzenberg Music Festival’ fundraiser will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Center Point Historical Park, located in downtown Center Point at 31- FM 480.

All proceeds will benefit needy families for Thanksgiving meals. This is a collaborative effort of  Art2Heart and the Center Point Historical Association. Both are non-profit organizations.

