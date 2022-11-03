‘Zanzenberg Music Festival’ set for Nov. 5

‘Zanzenberg Music Festival’ fundraiser will take place Saturday, Nov. 5, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m at the Center Point Historical Park, located in downtown Center Point at 31- FM 480.
All proceeds will benefit needy families for Thanksgiving meals. This is a collaborative effort of Art2Heart and the Center Point Historical Association. Both are non-profit organizations.
The goal of this festival is to raise funds to be used to prepare complete Thanksgiving meal boxes for entire families that can be picked up or delivered.
This event will be featuring local young artists headlining with the Bobby Dunn Texas Whiskey Band, DJ Tejano Mad Dawg Duran along with local kids presenting their music and art. The event will feature raffles, various activities for adults and kids, as well as fun, food and fanfare.
Admission is free to the public, while donations will be accepted.
Volunteers are needed for this event, Contact Cherie or Lorraine at (830) 792-3338 for more information.
