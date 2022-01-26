Finding money

Kerr County Grant Administrator Noel Putnam says there is a lot of grant funding available for local governments. Any dollars Kerr County gets in grants can help fund services and projects without going to county taxpayers. That will leave more tax dollars available for other needs.
“Before my position was created, each department had to do their own grants,” she says. “We have people in county government whose positions are funded by grants. They would have to take time away from their duties to reapply. Now, I can help them with that.”
She says, for instance, she’s currently working on grants to help the Road and Bridge Department fund the repair of streets damaged last February.
“It requires a lot of words,” she says. “The actual application for Winter Storm Uri road repairs is 30 to 40 pages, which I have to fill out on the grant portal online. Plus, there’s the supporting documentation. For roads that means scanning all the work order documents involved and uploading them. That’s about 75 megabytes of information per road, or about 997 megabytes total.”
She says, “I started Dec. 1, and was immediately inundated with information. I had a job with the county before, but now I have to know about all the departments, and how everything in the county all works together. What I’m doing depends on how much help the departments want, and a new grant cycle is just starting. I’m looking at two more applications right now, and already assisting with two more. The Sheriff’s Office has also identified some needs, and found grants for them which I’m helping write.”
She has to research the grant requirements, gather the statistics she needs for the application, show why Kerr County needs the funding, provide both historical data and projected statistics, and detail how the grant will be implemented. It’s up to the department requesting the grant to provide supporting data, but she must use the information when she submits the ongoing reports to meet the continuing eligibility requirements.
She adds, “It requires a lot of patience to be precise and thorough with the information. There’s little room for error in an application, and the grants are competitive, so our application has to be the best one submitted. There are federal, state, and foundation grants available, but most are for specific functions, including criminal justice, infrastructure, victim services, conservation, COVID relief, and disasters. They can be very specific, like purchasing emergency generators for the county’s volunteer fire departments. And sometimes the county has to appropriate matching funds.”
Putnam says, “Luckily, I’m a data nerd. I love researching history, and learning about the county; who is where and who provides what. Everyone has been so nice, and so helpful. I’m having so much fun!”
She has deep roots here. She says her Mosty ancestors came to Kerr County in the 1880s, and the Spicer branch of her family came in the 1870s.
“I was born in Kerrville,” she says. “We moved to Junction when I was two weeks old, but when I was eight my parents divorced and we moved to Ingram. I went to school there until the fourth grade, when my mother, Liesse Schiller, remarried and we moved to Fredericksburg to start a Dairy Queen. They owned the DQ on Sidney Baker, and one in Junction. Everyone in my family had graduated from Tivy High School, until my brother, Chris Putnam and I went to Fredericksburg. Our grandfather, John M. Mosty came to all our games, but he refused to wear anything but Tivy blue. I graduated in 1993.”
She says she went off to what was then Southwest Texas State University for a semester, but then she had to come back home to help her mother care for her stepfather, Curt Schiller. She attended community college for a year and a half, and was a non-traditional student at Schreiner University until 1995, when she became a full-time, on campus student. She graduated from SU with a bachelor of arts in English in 1998.
After that she says she held several jobs in Kerrville, including the Kerr County tax office and motor vehicle department, until she took a position in Hunt, to work at Hexco Academic. She ran for and won a position on the Hunt ISD School Board in 2014, and is presently in her second term.
“I really enjoy that,” she says. “I’ve learned so much, and I’m proud of the school, our students, and our teachers.”
Then she was recruited to fill the Kerr County grant administrator position Dec. 1.
Putnam says her daughter, Madelyn, will turn 15 in April, and is a freshman at Ingram Tom Moore, so Putnam keeps busy chauffeuring her to school activities, particularly art and one-act play events. “I also like to write, both poetry and prose,” she says. “But it’s for me, not for publication.”
She also loves to spend time talking with her Grandfather Mosty, since she’s interested in her family history, and he has it all organized. She says, “I believe good things happen to kind people. But sometimes kindness takes patience and discipline.”
