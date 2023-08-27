MOWA announces dates, activities for 40th Annual Roundup Exhibition and Sale

‘the great western’, created by artist Jennifer Johnson, is one of the many original creations that will be on display and available for sale during the Museum of Western Art’s 40th Annual Roundup Exhibition and Sale set for Sept. 8-9.

The dates are set and preparations are underway for the highly-anticipated 40th Annual Roundup Exhibition and Sale at the Museum of Western Art in Kerrville.

“This year promises to be one of the most important art sales this museum has ever done,” said Darrell Beauchamp, executive director. “This is a juried show that is receiving national interest from the most respected Western artists in the industry. We're also hearing from many collectors eager to purchase.”

