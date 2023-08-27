MOWA announces dates, activities for 40th Annual Roundup Exhibition and Sale

The dates are set and preparations are underway for the highly-anticipated 40th Annual Roundup Exhibition and Sale at the Museum of Western Art in Kerrville.
“This year promises to be one of the most important art sales this museum has ever done,” said Darrell Beauchamp, executive director. “This is a juried show that is receiving national interest from the most respected Western artists in the industry. We're also hearing from many collectors eager to purchase.”
Beauchamp says artists participating in the 40th sale come from the mid-west and west including Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, California, Utah and Texas. “For those who are collectors, they’ll recognize many names of our chosen artists, including Todd Connor, Jason Scull, Eric Slocombe, Brandon Bailey and Jennifer Johnson.
"This is the show to attend for anyone just beginning an interest in Western art. Every one of the paintings and bronzes will be for sale and every piece is done to perfection. What's even more special is that exhibition attendees are able to meet many of the artists."
Roundup will run Sept. 8-9 this year, dates chosen specifically to avoid conflicting with other area events.
“Kerrville is such a vibrant arts community and fall is a busy season for events and fundraisers. Locals have told us they’ve had to choose which event to attend, so we moved our dates up to avoid conflict.”
Friday, Sept. 8, will be our “Education Day,” an open-to-the-public free event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on our museum grounds centered on our western heritage.
On the line-up is Mountain Man Roy Neal, arrowhead demonstrations by Gary Lott, western songs led by local artist Misty Erland, crafts, artist demos and museum tours. Friday evening will begin with a cocktail reception and art preview in the main galleries, followed by a cooked-on-site steak dinner in the museum's spacious pavilion.
During the evening, artist awards and special recognitions will be presented. Those interested in purchasing art can do so by placing their names in a container by each work, or by proxy online through the museum’s website.
On Saturday, Sept. 9, the grounds and museum will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities will include artist demonstrations, craft making of pioneer dip candles, and leather tooling. A Saturday evening cocktail party and buffet will be held in the main galleries, at which time drawings will be held and announcements made of art that has been sold.
“This is the museum’s 40th year of doing Roundup,” Beauchamp says. “The exhibition will be up through Oct. 28, but the excitement starts at our Friday and Saturday events. This is the chance to support our museum by purchasing fine Western art.”
Tickets may be purchased through the website by visiting www.museumofwesternart.com, at the museum, located at 1550 Bandera Highway, or phone by calling (830) 896-2553.
