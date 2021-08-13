‘Murder On The Orient Express’ thrills audiences

Audiences for last weekend's performances of Playhouse 2000's production of "Murder on the Orient Express" showed their appreciation with two standing ovations. The show will continue in the Cailloux Theater this weekend and next.
"We really wanted to put everything we had into this show, and our audiences enjoyed that," said P2K Executive Director Jeffrey Brown. "We're all so glad to be presenting another Agatha Christie mystery, to be back on the big stage of the Cailloux Theater, and - mostly - to be working together at full strength for the first time in a long time. It's been a true labor of love to get this show up and running."
"Murder on the Orient Express" is the latest in a bi-annual series that began in 2016 with Christie's "And Then There Were None" and continued with 2018's "Witness For the Prosecution."
The cast includes actors who have become familiar to local audiences, plus quite a few who are new to Kerrville.
The group includes a variety of passengers on the famous train making its way from Istanbul to Calais: Mark Sturm as "Samuel Ratchett," Treston Mack as his secretary "Hector MacQueen," Michael Wingard as "Colonel Arbuthnot," Meggie Ellisor as “Mary Debenham,” Rebecca Vidal as "Princess Dragomiroff," Jessica Sturm as "Greta Ohllson," Jesirae Kesler as "Countess Andrenyi," and Louise Vermillion as "Helen Hubbard."
They are joined on the train by employees of the line, including 'Mitch' Mitchell as "Monsieur Bouc," Martin Vidal as "Michele" the conductor, and Robert Gonzalez as "Head Waiter."
Voices of additional characters are provided by Donald Kearney, Jared Graf, Amy Goodyear, Marcus Goodyear, Sarah Shodrock and Marissa Falsone as "Daisy Armstrong."
The famous detective Hercule Poirot is portrayed by Judd Vermillion, who also provided the design for the show's other "star," the moving scenery which depicts multiple locations on and around the famous Orient Express railway in 1934.
"I can't even express my joy at the amazing work the cast and crew have done with this show," said Stage Director Amy Goodyear. "It's fun, thrilling, moving, and it's incredibly beautiful. As always when I direct, I feel like I'm sharing my newborn child with the world. And I'm pretty darn proud of this kid."
The Playhouse 2000 production of "Murder on the Orient Express" will return to the stage on Friday, Aug. 13 and run for two more weekends, with performances on Fridays and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., plus one Sunday Matinee on Aug. 15 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets range from $22-$27, with discounts for children and students.
Tickets are available at the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Friday or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or by telephone (messages can be left any time) at (830) 896-9393. Information and tickets are also available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com (note that convenience fees apply to on-line ticket orders.)
Playhouse 2000 is Kerrville's Community Theater, and is also manager, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, which includes both the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters and the Kit Werlein Annex. More information is available at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.