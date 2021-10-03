Teacher Feature: Candis Guevara

School: Tom Daniels Elementary School.
Subject taught: Special education inclusion.
Years teaching: Five years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in kinesiology, with a minor in psychology, from Texas A&M International University in Laredo; and a master of special education from Lamar University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I originally wanted to be a physical therapist for the Dallas Cowboys, and teaching was not in my long-term career goals. But my father was a head football coach, and my family was in education, so when I had children, I decided I wanted to be involved in their education.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Working with the kids who need the most physical, emotional, and mental support.
Hardest part of teaching: Learning how to teach each kid individually.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I think there’s too much content, so they need to learn too much for the time available.
Other duties at school: None.
Hobbies/interests: Watching my son play softball and volleyball.
Personal history: I was born in Fredericksburg, but we moved to Austin where I went to kindergarten through high school. In Crockett High School I lettered in multiple sports, playing varsity softball and volleyball all four years. I graduated in 2007, then played softball for Ranger Junior College and Huston-Tillotson University. I graduated from TAMU Laredo in 2014. My son, Jose Luis Guevara IV, was born in 2016. He was diagnosed with medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer, while I was getting my masters at Lamar University. I was divorced in 2020, and moved to Kerrville in July of 2020 to heal from cancer and be with my family. That includes my grandmother Olaya Flores; my great-aunt Elia Torres, who works at the Tivy Child Development Center; my uncle Marty Garcia, who is the varsity head soccer coach and teaches art at B.T. Wilson; my aunt April Garcia, who teaches Spanish at Tivy; and my cousin Rosemarie Gonzalez, who is a Hal Peterson Middle School counselor. Those are just the relatives who work for KISD. My son, “Jojo,” was cancer-free in February of 2020, and he’s going to kindergarten here at DES. I’d like to remind everyone that September is “Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.