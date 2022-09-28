‘Pushing me’ thanks
Amanda Baehre, left, KISD secondary teacher of the year, checks on one of her junior high student’s progress, as they learn to read critically and write clearly.

KISD Secondary Teacher of the Year Amanda Baehre says during her acceptance she reflected on those who made her into the adult she is today.

“I’m grateful, now, for the people who pushed me to do better,” she said during her speech at the KISD Convocation at the beginning of the 2022 school year. “I thanked the people who put me in the position to give guidance to my students. I told a story about a softball meet I was competing in, and the advice Mrs. Balser gave me. I apologized for not paying enough attention back then. I appreciate their guidance a lot more now.”

