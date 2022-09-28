‘Pushing me’ thanks

KISD Secondary Teacher of the Year Amanda Baehre says during her acceptance she reflected on those who made her into the adult she is today.
“I’m grateful, now, for the people who pushed me to do better,” she said during her speech at the KISD Convocation at the beginning of the 2022 school year. “I thanked the people who put me in the position to give guidance to my students. I told a story about a softball meet I was competing in, and the advice Mrs. Balser gave me. I apologized for not paying enough attention back then. I appreciate their guidance a lot more now.”
Baehre said the teacher of the year process starts at each campus, in her case Hal Peterson Middle School, with teacher peers doing the nominating. The three resulting candidates submit an essay, and meet with a committee of school faculty and administrators, who select the campus teacher of the year.
Then the process shifts to the award sponsor, the Kerrville Public School Foundation. Each campus teacher of the year submits an information packet, and has a classroom session videotaped. Then they have an interview with the KPSF award committee.
The two teachers of the year, a primary teacher from the four elementary schools and ECC, and the secondary teacher from HPMS, Tivy High School, and Hill Country High School, are announced in the KISD meeting at the end of the school year.
Baehre is teaching reading and language arts to seventh-graders at HPMS. “The kids are interesting at this age,” she says. “We get into literary analysis, and how to write well.”
She says, “For literary analysis we read works in different genres, fiction, informative writing, drama, argumentative, and poetry. We get in depth to find the authors’ purposes, and see how their choices reflect what they wanted to accomplish. Students can take those techniques and apply them in other classes, from science to history. If they can discover how an authors’ arguments reveal their opinions, and judge the basis of those arguments, they learn to chose whether they believe those opinions or not. They can then apply that knowledge in their lives.”
Drama is a student favorite, she says. “Kids love to read plays out loud. Acting a part brings an element of excitement. We read Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol,’ and discuss the historical context of the plot.”
Analysis helps her students develop their own writing, Baehre says. Beyond learning to be grammatically correct, seventh-graders also learn the organization and structure of essays and other types of works. That gives them the ability to more effectively communicate their own ideas.
Besides running her classes, Baehre says she also coordinates with other teachers as head of the English Department.
She says she was born in Houston, but her family moved to Kerrville when she was four years old. She came up through Starkey Elementary, HPMS, and graduated from Tivy in 2011. “But I stayed interested in Peterson. I had some remarkable teachers there.”
While at Tivy she also met Grant Baehre. “He took me to Crider’s during the summer before our junior year, and we became high-school sweethearts. We both went to Texas A&M University. I chose it because it has a great education program, and Grant because it’s a good school for his finance major. I graduated in December of 2015, and returned to Kerrville, then spent a semester subbing at the old HPMS on Sidney Baker. That gave me a great respect for subs, particularly the ones who will tackle junior high. KISD hired me as a full-time teacher at Peterson starting in the fall of 2016. Grant became a banker, working for Security State Bank. Grant proposed to me on the San Antonio Riverwalk, in front of the Briscoe Art Museum, and we were married in June of 2018.”
Baehre says, “Both my parents, Fred and Sheila Ruland, and Grant’s, Russell and Denise Baehre, live here in Kerrville. Grant and I have a chocolate lab named Molly. We go to St. Peter's Episcopal Church. And I spend a lot of time being active with my students, both in class, and going to games and school events. I believe in, ‘See a need – fill a need’.”
