Kiwanians hosting ‘Sock Drive’

As part of its community service initiative, the Kerrville Kiwanis Club partnered with Jimmy John’s Sandwiches to provide “Heroes for Heroes” on Jan. 28.
“The purpose of this project was simply to thank our hero firefighters and first responders for the sacrifices they make for us every day,” said Kiwanis Secretary Jodie Tilmon. “We thought delivering delicious hero sandwiches to them at lunchtime was a fun and effective way to honor our real heroes.”
The Kiwanis Club and Jimmy John’s agreed to split the cost of the sandwiches and the Kiwanis Club members divided into teams which delivered lunch to all four firehouses in Kerrville (Central Station, Water St.; Station 2, Coronado; Station 3, Legion; Station 4, Alpine).
From all reports, the firefighters greatly appreciated this recognition and the good sandwiches.
The next Kiwanis Club community service initiative will be a “Sock Drive” early in March.
“A pair of socks is probably the most requested item of clothing by those in need,” said Tilmon. “Kiwanis members will be collecting socks from now until Thursday, March 4 when they will be provided to The Salvation Army for its Red Shield Lodge and others in need.”
Community members are encouraged to participate by delivering socks (new) to the Kiwanis Club meeting in the Kroc Center at noon Thursday, March 4 or earlier to Jodie Tilmon, Mortgage Loan Processor at Happy State Bank, phone 353-6782, Ext: 76782
