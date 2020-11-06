The holidays are an important time of year to spend with family and friends. Unfortunately, the challenges of this year can also be difficult for those who are unable to see loved ones during these trying times and for some, the cost to host or purchase a meal can be unaffordable.
That is why the Salvation Army invites you to celebrate the holiday at the Kroc Center for the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 26, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Families and individuals can enjoy a traditional Thanksgiving dinner by dining in, drive-thru take out or delivery. You can schedule your home delivery by calling 257-3620 before Nov. 24.
However, without the generosity of many local businesses and individuals in the Kerrville community, the Salvation Army’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner would not be possible.
Help make this year great by donating a 10-pound frozen turkey to help serve more than 1,000 individuals in our community that we will be hosting on Thanksgiving Day.
Do not worry if you are unable to donate items, please consider donating your time. The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers to help prepare, serve, deliver meals, etc. Volunteer opportunities will start on Nov. 23.
Any questions regarding the Salvation Army’s Community Thanksgiving event, or to volunteer, contact Mykeala Tyson at 315-5775 or visit the Salvation Army Kroc Center at 201 Holdsworth Dr.
