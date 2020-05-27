UGRA’s Ray Buck manages staff, operations

Upper Guadalupe River Authority General Manager Ray Buck says he manages an amazing staff of half-a-dozen people, including Assistant GM Tammy Thompson, Natural Resources Coordinator Tara Bushnoe, Natural Resources Specialist Travis Linscomb, Environmental Laboratory Manager Nicole Shepherd, Laboratory Analyst (Microbiology) Jay Savory, and Laboratory Analyst (Chemistry) Ben Braeutigam.
Buck says, "They couldn't do what they do without the oversight of the UGRA board. We have an incredible brain trust of knowledgeable people on that committee. We also have a synergy of volunteers including members of organizations like the Master Naturalists, about 30 summer volunteers who monitor river water quality, and the annual river cleanup participants. And we work with Kerr County."
He says their mission is to preserve and protect the Guadalupe River and its tributaries, including Town Creek, Johnson Creek, Upper and Lower Turtle Creeks, and others. In order to do that they have to be aware of all of the watersheds, the area where rain runs off into the creeks and river. "The board provides policy and direction, and we implement programs."
One of their main functions is to monitor the quality of water in the river. He says they take the samples collected by staff and volunteers, analyze them, and compare the data to the river's baseline. Whenever they detect an issue they track it back to the tributary until they find the source, then work to solve the problem.
He says, "Maintaining the quality of water in the Guadalupe has immense economic value for Kerr County. Revenue for all the camps along it depend on clean water. In 2008 we estimated that visitors coming for river recreation added $44 million to our business community. Plus, we want to have a clean water supply."
That's why another function of UGRA is to raise awareness of the importance of a clean river, and educate people as to how they can help maintain the Guadalupe's quality. "When it rains, anything anyone drops on the ground anywhere in the watershed can get washed into the river."
Other current programs and projects include bacteria reduction, Clean rivers program, county-wide goal-based monitoring, summer swimability studies, low water crossing clean, litter patrol, feral hog management, flood warning equipment, and complaint investigation.
Buck says he was born in Bryan, while his father, Lester B. Buck, was attending Texas A&M University. With his mother, Jane Buck, they moved to Kerrville in 1964, and Buck graduated from Tivy High School in 1975.
He says, "I decided to go to A&M. I started out in mechanical engineering, transferred to pre-veterinary medicine, and ended up graduating with a BS in wildlife and fisheries science in 1980. I worked for Texas Parks and Wildlife for a year, then worked construction, before I returned to A&M to get my MBA in 1986."
After graduating, he says he started the Bandera County River Authority, and during his eight years there created the first joint groundwater district/river authority. After that he went into private consulting, working up to the branch manager for business development for Blackwell Lackey and Associates, then worked as the only certified planner for the Edwards Aquifer Authority.
Buck says, "In 2005 I heard about the position at UGRA. I had spent my career planning projects for others to accomplish, and at UGRA I could actually put my ideas into practice, so I became the general manager. I loved the work, but by then my two sons were grown and I was single, and to keep friends from getting ideas I went on eHarmony. I fell in love with Ann Irwin, who was fine arts pastor at Evangelistic Temple in Tulsa. I should have bought stock in Southwest Airlines, because I was flying up there on weekends. We married in 2008."
He says he has three sons now. Lee Buck is a diesel mechanic in Center Point, Matt Buck is a personal trainer in Houston, and Ryan Irwin is a marketing director in Kansas City, Mo. Irwin is also a musician, playing pirate music with "Musical Blades" at Renfaires and on albums like "Raise the Black," "Full Frontal Piracy," and "Up the Ante."
Buck says his other passion, besides river quality, is his volunteer work with Hill Country Court-Appointed Special Advocates, where he works with at-risk youth.
"When a family ends up in the legal system, somebody needs to be a voice for the children involved. A lot of them really need someone who speaks for what they need." Sometimes that's difficult, but Buck quotes Mark 9:23, "All things are possible to him who believes."
