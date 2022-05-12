Jake Hoot appears at Cailloux Theater Friday

Jake Hoot may stand 6'6", but the Season 17 Champion of NBC's "The Voice" is just as genuine and sweet-natured as he seems. The country crooner and Texas Tech alumnus will bring his national tour to Kerrville on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. in the Cailloux Theater.
Proving to be a road warrior, Hoot is performing dates across the US every weekend including opening slots for Alabama, Darius Rucker, Jordan Davis, Big & Rich and Rodney Atkins.
Since the release of his smash duet with Kelly Clarkson "I Would've Loved You," Hoot has appeared on the Kelly Clarkson Show (three times), TODAY with Hoda & Jenna and as a guest artist on the Voice. Hoot's undeniable talent has led him to be profiled by CNN.com, People.com, USA Today, Taste Of Country, Billboard and Entertainment Tonight, to name a few.
With 10 appearances on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, 95 thousand downloads and more than 10 million streams, Hoot is meeting his very promising future head on, preparing to release a string of new singles with his producer and songwriter Danny Myrick.
Following his record-breaking win on NBC's "The Voice," Hoot went on to release several high-performing tracks including "Tennessee Strong," which reached Top 10 in the iTunes Country Singles chart, debut single "Dangerous Thing," special Father's Day song, "The Best Job I Ever Had," heartwarming love song, "Nadine" and rowdy summer anthem "Night Left."
He'll bring all of those hits and many new ones to the Cailloux Theater stage in a single performance on Friday, May 13 beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets remain in most sections priced from $20 to $45.
Tickets are available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
To avoid on-line convenience fees, guests are encouraged to visit the Cailloux Box Office from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday to Friday or 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, or to call the Box Office at (830) 896-9393 anytime, leaving a message if calling outside window hours.
The Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, including the Cailloux and VK Garage Theaters, is managed, on behalf of the City of Kerrville, by Playhouse 2000, also Kerrville's Community Theater. More information is available online at CaillouxPerformingArts.com.
