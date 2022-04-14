The annual Spring Native Plant Sale is slated for Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Riverside Nature Center.
Sponsored by the RNC, Native Plant Society of Texas - Kerrville Chapter and Texas Master Naturalist - Hill Country Chapter, this event offers a host of opportunities for education, as well as the ability to obtain the perfect native plants for your project.
Come early for the best selection. While supplies last, there will be a large variety of perennials, shrubs and trees that have been carefully selected from nurseries across Central Texas. Native plants grow better in the Hill Country soil and are adapted to our drought conditions.
Expert plant docents will be on hand to help select plants that will thrive in your particular landscape conditions.
Personal shoppers will assist in selecting plants and navigating the sale.
Native plants offer many benefits, including:
• Smaller Carbon Footprint;
• Water Conservation;
• Low Maintenance once established;
• No Fertilizers;
• No Herbicides or Pesticides;
• Increase Biodiversity;
• Healthy Natives = Healthy Habitats.
All net proceeds benefit RNC, NPSOT and TMNHCC education efforts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.