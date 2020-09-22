Dawson to lead pastel workshop Oct. 15-17 at HCAF

The Hill Country Arts Foundation announced the return of pastel artist Doug Dawson to their studios. Dawson will be teaching a three-day landscape pastel workshop beginning Oct. 15.
Doug Dawson is a founder and teacher at the Art Students League in Denver, Colo. He taught figure painting for more than 20 years, and landscape painting for the last 15.
He wrote a North Light Book (no longer in print), titled “Capture Light and Color with Pastel.”
His work can be found in more than 20 other instructional books and magazine articles. Dawson is a member of the American Watercolor Society, the Pastel Society of America, and the International Association of Pastel Societies. He is Master Pastelist and Hall of Fame Honoree of the Pastel Society of America. The workshop will be filled with many useful ideas, principles, and techniques. Ask anyone who has taken a Dawson workshop, no two sessions are alike.
The workshop will begin with Dawson giving a pastel landscape demonstration. He will illustrate by creating and using black and white thumbnail studies and talk about separating landscapes into planes.
In the afternoon, students work on their own painting, starting with thumbnail sketches, and will have their work critiqued at the end of the day. Within the next two days, Dawson will touch on the topic of overcoming the problem of green landscapes, and other color issues as he discusses the three principle types of compositions, explaining color harmony and types of design.
Students will work on their own pieces throughout the workshop as Dawson is on hand to give guidance.
This pastel workshop is scheduled for Oct. 15-17, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuition is $375 for HCAF members and $395 for non-members. For more information, call the HCAF Visual Arts Center at 367-5121.
HCAF has been carefully monitoring the current COVID-19 situation. In the interest of public health and safety, we are taking precautions to maintain social distance and we encourage the use of masks by our visitors.
