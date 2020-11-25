Ready to serve

Brenda Hughes, the new councilperson for Place 4, says as many times as people asked her, she never felt like running before this year.
“I’m a pretty spiritual person,” she says. “I listen to that voice which speaks to me, and this time I put my trust in the Lord and filed. I knew that God would put me where He wants me.”
She says she personally spent about $1,000 on signs, and never asked for donations, though many people did give.
“Ever since I was a teen, and went through a near-death experience, I’ve questioned my purpose in life, and tried to lead a purposeful life. This was the time for me to run. I intend to serve well, and in particular I want to change the perceptions of some in the community. The City Council isn’t a select group; it’s for everybody.”
She says, when she takes her place with the other four members, “As a member of the City Council it will be my role to listen first, then respond second. I will be a team player. I will always remember that our bosses are the citizens of Kerrville, and they are who we ultimately report to.”
He says she’s excited with her new role, and knows it will bring challenges. Her process to meet those challenges is “Listen, engage, debate, resolve.”
Hughes says she was born an Army brat, at Ft. Carson, Colo. “My dad, Ronald L Hofstad, was in the Army, and we moved around. My oldest sister was born in France, my oldest brother in Minnesota, my younger brother in Kansas, and I came along in Colorado, all born on Army bases. I also have an older half-brother, my mother’s son from a first marriage, born in the Netherlands. He is still there, and we had never met. But when Facebook came along we connected, and have since visited and become friends.”
Not that getting around was unusual in her family. Hughes says her mother was Norma Moechtar, from Indonesia, whom Ronald met while stationed overseas and married in England. Hughes’ maternal grandparents were Amat Moechtar, a Muslim from Europe, and Ana Maria Toredo, a Jew from Amsterdam. Her paternal grandparents were Benjamin Hofstad, from Norway, who married Lillian, from Sweden.
She says Benjamin and Lillian immigrated to Minneapolis, where he became superintendent of schools.
Ronald and Norma and Hughes’ family were stationed in Germany when her father retired, and they flew straight to Bergstrom AFB in Austin. “We had never before been to Texas, but Mom and Dad heard enough about it that they knew it was where they wanted to settle.”
Hughes says she graduated from John H. Reagan High School in 1976, then took a few classes at Austin Community College.
She says, “I got angry enough at the way my life was going that I enlisted in the Marine Corps. I was accepted and ready to report May 20, 1978. My father got so angry I hadn’t chosen the Army that he used his influence to get me unenlisted. I then applied to the Austin Fire Department. Out of 800 men and 400 women who applied, 29 men and five women were accepted. I was one of them. While we were still in the academy we were sent to fight a huge fire, and I was injured badly enough to be on crutches for a year, which ended my fire career.”
Hughes says by 1987 she had three young children, when she went to work for Fisher Controls. She ended up in their legal section as a contract administrator for software licensing. It was her responsibility to sign off on each software lease contract, making sure the customer had filed all the necessary paperwork.
She says, “Buzzie Hughes was the one who installed the software, so he would bring me the contract. It was never complete, and I would turn it down, then the installation was delayed until everything was right. It was a crazy job, and millions of dollars were being lost. I designed a master contract for each customer, which allowed us to simply add each additional product. The system both saved those millions, and increased customer satisfaction so much, that Fisher entered me into the 1993 Conference of Champions contest, and I won.”
Hughes said Buzzie spent lots of time in her office getting contracts straight. One day, he asked her if they couldn’t load up the kids and go to Lake Travis, where he would cook hot dogs on his hibachi. “That really impressed me,” she says. “He wanted to include my kids on our first date.”
After they married, he started holding backyard barbeques. Hughes says, “He’s a great cook, so the barbeques were very popular, and they started costing us a lot of money. So I asked him why he didn’t open a restaurant. He took me up on it, and found our location in Kerrville. He opened Buzzie’s in October of 1993, and I gave my six-month’s notice, and followed him in December, after the kids completed the semester.”
Hughes brags that all four of their children live in Kerrville. Tad Honeycutt is married to Andrea, and they have four children. Megan Honeycutt-Kester is married to Jeremiah, with three children. Kaitlin Honeycutt-Hurt is married to Mark, with three children. Tyler Hughes is married to Nicole, with two children. That gives Hughes and Buzzie 12 grandchildren to keep them busy.
However, Hughes says she is also very active with “Kerrville Pets Alive!” and is a director, where they save animal lives, fund pet education, and provide pet food to be distributed through organizations like St. Vincent de Paul and Christian Assistance Ministries. She has also been a board member of CASA since 2012, is an organizer of the Swap Meet Market Days event, is a member of Kerr County Republican Women, and sits on the Kerr County Capital Improvements Committee.
She says, “God never takes me to where He cannot take me through.”
