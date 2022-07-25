Playhouse 2000, managers of the Kathleen C. Cailloux City Center for the Performing Arts, are hosting a "Preview Party" to launch the 2022-23 Cailloux Performances series on Sunday, Aug. 7, at 3 p.m. in the Cailloux Theater.
The 2022-23 season is once again sponsored by Century 21 The Hills Realty.
At the preview party, which is free to attend, guests will enjoy light refreshments and a 30-minute program unveiling the roster of six events planned for the series in the coming season.
Everyone in attendance will also have a chance to win a Season Ticket Package for two for the 2022-23 Season.
The Cailloux Performances were founded in 2012 with an eye toward bringing exciting, enlightening and enjoyable events from around the world to be enjoyed by Hill Country audiences.
In its 10 seasons, the series has presented performances of music, dance, and theater by artists from Canada, Italy, Ireland, England, Russia, and China and from great places across the United States, including Chicago, New Orleans, Orlando, New York, Nashville, Asheville, Dallas, San Antonio, and many more.
Cailloux Performances artists span the spectrum from blue grass, country and rock musicians to classical, a-cappella and operatic masters, from ballet to modern to "stomp"-style dancing, and from acrobats to magicians to theatrical blockbusters.
Not only does the series strive to have "something for everyone," it also seeks to ensure that every event can be enjoyed by all. A season ticket to the Cailloux Performances promises a year of outstanding, eye-opening, taste-expanding entertainment.
The preview party begins at 3 p.m. in the Cailloux Theater lobby with wine and hors d'oeuvres, followed by a half-hour presentation announcing the six events planned for the coming season.
Season Ticket Packages will be available for sale immediately following, allowing those at the party first opportunity to secure their favorite seats for the year at a significant savings over the cost of single tickets. And, one lucky guest will win a Tier One Season Ticket Package for two.
The event is free, and no advance reservations are required.
The full 2022-23 roster will be accessible on the Cailloux Theater website, www.caillouxperformingarts.com, and brochures and season ticket packages will be available at the Cailloux Box Office beginning Monday, Aug. 8 at 10 a.m.
Single tickets to all events will be available beginning Saturday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m.
