Teacher Feature: Skye Farhoudi

School: Nimitz Elementary School.
Subject taught: Second grade
Years teaching: One year.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in multi-disciplinary studies from Schreiner University.
Reason you chose a career in education: Everyone in my family is a teacher, and I thought I didn’t want to be one. Plus, I already had a career as a hair stylist, and was married with kids, so I decided there was no way I could become a teacher. I love working with kids, though, through volunteer organizations, so my husband convinced me to talk to Schreiner University about it. They made it so easy, I signed up that day.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Building relationships with the kids.
Hardest part of teaching: Keeping up with everything and staying organized.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would like to see smaller class sizes, so I could focus my energy on each of the kids in class.
Other duties at school: This is my first year, and I think they’re letting me off easy without extra assignments.
Hobbies/interests: Watching my three kids play soccer, whichever tournament they are in.
Personal history: I was born in Texarkana, but we moved to Mason when I was two. I was home-schooled through 2013, then went to Conlee's College of Cosmetology. While I was there, I met Kamron Farhoudi. His grandparents, Bill and Kay Conlee, started the school. On our first date we took Subway sandwiches to Flat Rock Park, and I discovered his sense of humor. I graduated from Conlee’s in 2014, and we were married April 1, 2017. We now have three children. Ryland is a freshman at Tivy High School, Ethan is an eighth-grader at Hal Peterson Middle School, and Lyla is a sixth-grader at B.T. Wilson. I graduated from Schreiner, and now I’m in my first year of my teaching career at Nimitz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.