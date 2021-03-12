Kerrville Pets Alive! presented lifesaving pet oxygen masks to eight Kerr County fire departments at their bi-monthly meeting on March 3, at the Turtle Creek Fire Department station, 290 Upper Turtle Creek Rd.
The mask donation was made possible through the Fetch Foundation FIDO Bag Program. This program provides fire departments with lifesaving tools to administer medical attention to family pets at the point of rescue.
Kerrville Pets Alive! is a nonprofit animal welfare organization that assists Kerr County Animal Services and the community with education, resources and volunteer support, in the effort to save Kerr County cats and dogs.
The organization can be reached at www.kerrvillepetsalive.com; or by email at info@kerrvillepetsalive.com.
The Fetch Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization. This nonprofit charity is dedicated to serve the community by helping pet owners and saving pets.
The foundation’s vision is to have a FIDO Bag on every fire truck in the country.
For more information, contact Marie Peck at (602) 616-2656.
