The Museum of Western Art announced the opening of “Our Favorites, Selected Works from the Permanent Collection.”
The exhibition features works from its permanent collection and from the Brinkman Foundation Collection. All three of the museum’s galleries will be filled with original art and bronzes that have been hand-selected by museum staff, board members and Remuda volunteers.
Darrell Beauchamp, the museum’s executive director, says “The works we are showing are like old friends, and it is exciting for us to display them for the public’s enjoyment. Some pieces have not been on display for years.”
This exhibition opened Nov. 5 and will run until Jan. 30.
The Museum of Western Art is located at 1550 Bandera Highway, Kerrville. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday – Saturday.
For more information, call 896-2553 or visit www.museumofwesternart.com.
