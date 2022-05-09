Teacher Feature: Alex Johnson

School: B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade.
Subject taught: Athletics and physical education.
Years teaching: Nine years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of arts in communication from California State University in Stanislaus, Calif., and my teaching certification from Brandman University in Irvine, Calif.
Reason you chose a career in education: I started out working in radio and for digital communications, but I wanted to make more of a difference. Everybody in my family is in education, so it was in my blood.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Getting to witness kids learning, growing, and making progress.
Hardest part of teaching: Not having enough time to accomplish everything I want to accomplish.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would put stronger emphasis on physical education and student’s being healthy, because healthy students are better learners.
Other duties at school: I’m a coach at Hal Peterson Middle School, with football, basketball and track.
Hobbies/interests: My two sons eat up a lot of my time, but I also love fishing and “do it yourselfing” around the house. I practice Jiu-Jitsu.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Modesto, Calif. I graduated from Davis High School in 2004, then got my communications degree at California State University. Mutual friends introduced me to Sarah Schwark in 2010, and I took her for dinner, and to see Disney’s “Oceans.” I worked in radio and video production for two years, then earned my teaching certification. Sarah and I were married in 2015. I taught seventh and eighth grade and coached in Modesto at Prescott Junior High, and became the athletic director. After eight years I had enough of California. My parents, Craig and Debra Johnson, had retired to Center Point, so I flew out for the KISD Job Fair, and we moved in June of 2021. I came to BTW, and Sarah became an operating room nurse at Peterson Regional Medical Center. Now we have two sons; Everett is four, and Amos is one. Next school year the B.T. Wilson students and I will move to HPMS, and I’m starting a new class there, “Fitness for Life.”
