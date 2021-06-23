The new Center Point Independent School District Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Damian Van Winkle says the CPISD board approved his hire last May, and he officially takes office July 1.
He says much is familiar, but some things have changed since he graduated from Center Point in 1992.
As the AD, he says he is responsible for making sure the athletic program complies with all the Texas Education Agency and University Interscholastic League requirements so players and teams maintain eligibility.
“Sometimes those rules change,” he says. “I’m dealing with one of those modifications now. The UIL used to allow schools to open their weight rooms during the summer so students could stay in condition, as long as no coaches were there. The new rule encourages coaches to supervise the athletes to prevent injuries, keep practices safer, and make sure the students are better prepared. I spend a lot of my mornings doing that.”
He says as AD he also is responsible for all of the school’s athletic teams, making sure all the coaches have what they need to succeed in their sport, while he delegates responsibility to allow them to effectively coach their students. He is also the head football coach, and directly responsible for that team.
“I have to develop a relationship with each kid, and make sure their needs are being met so they can successfully perform both athletically and academically. There also, I delegate responsibility to assistant coaches, while I make sure they have everything they need.”
He says he uses the strengths of his staff to take care of the kids. “Sometimes another coach can better reach a particular student, based on their mutual experiences. Student needs are our first priority.”
Van Winkle says the athletic calendar kicks off in August with boys’ football and girls’ volleyball, as well as cross-country for both. November introduces boys’ and girls’ basketball. Both boys and girls participate in power-lifting starting in December. Track, golf and tennis start in February, along with boys’ baseball and girls’ softball. State meets, as well as UIL academic competitions take up March and April. May wraps the school year with testing, and features end-of-year picnics recognizing athletic and academic achievements and providing an opportunity to say good-byes.
He says that hectic schedule depends also on Center Point booster clubs, and parent and community volunteers. “The more community involvement we have, the better it gets.”
Van Winkle says Center Point is opening up new possibilities academically. Going beyond what the school taught, they used to have correspondence courses which allowed students to gain accelerated credit. But those were clumsy at best, mailing back and forth and occasional calls. Now, with advancing technology, students can get real-time distance-learning and earn both advanced placement and college credit.
Center Point is a 2-A school, which Van Winkle believes gives students more flexibility. When he worked in a 6-A school, students had to pick which sport they wanted to participate in, and team selection could be highly competitive. He says, “At Center Point our program relies on multi-sport athletes who don’t have to specialize. They can play football, basketball, and participate in track. Or they can go even wider, where a varsity football player can also take part in Future Farmers of America, participate in fine arts, and join the robotics team. It gives kids a more complete high school experience.”
Van Winkle says he was born in Staten Island, N.Y., where his father was finishing a career in the Coast Guard. “My parents, David and Irene Van Winkle, had timed everything so I would be born just before he retired. But I didn’t come until after. Dad wanted to go back to college, so when I was a few months old we moved to Las Vegas, where he attended the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. But that was a couple of miles away from the strip.”
When Van Winkle was four, he says they first moved to Center Point. His grandparents, Wilson and Juanita lived there, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins. Wilson was pastor of the Christian Church.
When Van Winkle was in the second grade, his family moved first to El Paso, then to Dallas, but visited often. They returned to Center Point before his junior year, so he played for many of the teams he now oversees, and completed high school in 1992.
He says he attended Texas Tech University for a year, then took a year off working in Center Point to earn enough to pursue more education at Texas State University. While he was there, mutual friends introduced him to a Schreiner University student, Susie Barlow. They started dating and married in 1995.
Van Winkle says he worked along the coastal bend, and they had their daughter, Deedra, while he earned his degree at Texas A&M Corpus Christi in 2003. “I substituted and interned for the Sinton ISD, and when I graduated that led to a job coaching and teaching for three years.” He taught in high schools until 2012, when they moved to Falls City, southeast of San Antonio. “For three years I was offensive coordinator for football, and head basketball coach, and we had a good run.”
Then he says they moved to Timber Creek High School in Fort Worth in 2015. When an opening in Center Point became available, he applied, only to come in second. “I decided to see what I could do to improve my resume for the next time.” He earned his principal certification, and learned a lot about school administration, while opening a new program at a new 6-A high school. He stayed until Deedra graduated in 2018.
He says she has now graduated from Tarrant County College, with honors, and is working in Fort Worth.
A friend and fellow coach, Mike Bowling, became AD at Ponder High School, and recruited Van Winkle to be part of his team. Bowling left the school in 2020, and Van Winkle left with him.
“So I was looking around,” he said. “Another friend, Jerry Brakel, texted me that Center Point had an opening, and I looked it up on the Job Board, and applied. There was even an opening in Susan’s field, special education. Our son, Bryant, will be a freshman at Center Point, and of course, my parents are still here. I’m so glad to be home, and again part of Pirate Pride.”
