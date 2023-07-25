OLH, SU team up for seminar for local ahtletes looking to play college sports

A small, but enthusiastic and interested group attended a college recruiting seminar hosted by Our Lady of the Hills at the OLH library Friday, July 14 where athletic directors from OLH and Schreiner University outlined do’s and don’ts for both athletes and coaches.
“We intended for this to be tailored for all prospective athletes who aspire to play at the college level, and the coach’s role in the process,” said OLH Athletic Director Brock Kenyon.
The information pertained to NCAA Division I, II, III, NAIA and two-year institutions.
SU Athletic Director Bill Raleigh presented information about what colleges are looking for, and what questions to ask.
“A highlight film will get you in the door, but game film does the rest,” said Raleigh.
One portion of the program was a powerpoint from Kenyon, himself a former collegiate recruiter, illustrating U.S. numbers of high school sports participants compared the actual percentage that wind up playing collegiately and then professionally. Percentages were in single digits for sports after high school.
The program covered topics ranging from the use and misuse of social media, to the differences between academic scholarships versus athletic scholarships, as well as strength and conditioning and its role in preparation for college sports.
Contacting coaches, navigating various recruiting services, and showcasing athletic abilities at camps was also covered.
“You can learn a lot about how schools work by contacting and staying in contact, and go evaluate yourself as much as possible by participating in showcase camps,” Raleigh said.
“The best way to get recruited is to get with your coach, and don’t fall for what you want to hear, rather listen to what you need to hear,” said Kenyon.
