Antler Band director

Jason Jung says as the Tivy Band director he is in charge of the Kerrville Independent School District band programs, but most of his focus is on the high school band.
He says, “I have two band directors, Jessica Weinheimer at Peterson Middle School; and Justin Mills at B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade, who run the programs there. We coordinate a lot, when students need individual instruction, and particularly when it comes time for students to ‘move up’ to a different school. I also have an assistant band director, Lucas Havelarr, who helps me with the high school band.”
At Tivy, he says his job includes the whole marching program, including both the band and the color guard. He’s responsible for choreographing programs, selecting music, and providing individual and group instruction for the 96 or so students in the band. Wind instruments include everything from piccolo, to clarinet, to trumpet, to tuba. Then there’s percussion, including several different drums and some other instruments, like cymbals. The color guard is responsible for carrying the flags, and posting them at ceremonies.
He says instruction includes both playing the music, and marching. “Most of them have played before, at junior high level, but marching has a learning curve. The students are young and coordinated, and they catch on surprisingly fast.”
Besides providing students an outlet for their musical talents, Jung says the band also promotes Antler spirit, supports students on game nights, participates in larger community events like parades and pep rallies, and competes in the University Interscholastic League.
He says his year starts the end of July with percussion and color guard camps. Under UIL rules, he practices with the whole band, both music and marching, starting Aug. 1. In the fall the marching band starts performing at games.
“We have two groups at both high school and junior high,” he says. “Varsity and non-varsity players each play separately, with varsity getting more difficult music. But the whole band marches at football games.”
In the spring he says he forms a concert band, so they are teaching students year-round. This is also when UIL competitions start, with bands and individual students trying to advance through region and area to state level.
“In UIL we’re a Texas school band. They assign music, which we learn, then perform before a judging panel. As students advance, they get the opportunity to perform concerts with the top music instrumentalists in Texas. Since Tivy is a 5A school, we also get to compete through the Texas Music Education Association.”
At the end of the year, Jung says his staff starts evaluating the fifth-grade students who have an interest in band. “We look at several factors to select which instruments would be best for each individual. One factor is body size, we don’t want someone who is four foot 11 inches trying to carry a tuba. We also look at facial structure, since some will do better playing a clarinet, and some one of the brass instruments like trumpet. Once we know what we have, we order instruments, and the staff starts with basic music theory. We want each student to be able to make good sounds on their instrument.”
Jung says he isn’t new to the Hill Country, having been born and raised in Fredericksburg. He played junior varsity basketball, but it was band that kept him all the way through high school. He was a section leader, and his junior year earned a place on the All-State Band.
After graduating from Fredericksburg High School in 1995, he earned a bachelor of music education from Texas Tech University, graduating and starting his teaching career in 1999. From 2004-2007 he attended the University of Arkansas, earning a master of music in percussion performance.
“I’ve been teaching 22 years now,” he says. “I started out back home in Fredericksburg, then taught in Arkansas, San Antonio, Crystal City, and Uvalde. Now I’m in Kerrville, which I hope is my last stop.”
He says he has family, mostly in Fredericksburg and Johnson City. His grandfather and father have a farm in Harper. “My father, Carlton Jung, married a San Antonio girl, Charlotte Hirt.”
Jung says his brother, Timothy, owns Reck 'em Right Brewing Company in Johnson City, which has a Texas Tech theme. In 2019 Jung was helping out when a friend, Terry Jones, introduced him to Jennifer Price. “I knew her 21 years ago, in Fredericksburg, and we went to Texas Tech at the same time, but never connected there. This time we did, and were married May 16, 2020. We have three children. Morgan Medford is a real estate agent in Abilene, Tyler Medford is also in Abilene, and Daniel Berlanga is a freshman here at Tivy.”
He says day-to-day he follows the advice of Ed Solomon, a retired band director, who said, “Brighten dark corners! Smile while you can, enjoy what you have, be kind and considerate, and do good work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.