P2K adds Jenny Tolman in October
Buy Now

Rising Country Music troubadour Jenny Tolman will appear at the Cailloux Theater on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in her only public appearance in Texas this tour. Tickets are available at The Cailloux Box Office, (830) 866-9393.

 Brad Higgins

Rising Country star Jenny Tolman has announced a visit to Kerrville’s Cailloux Theater on Friday, Oct. 14, at 7:30 p.m., presented by Playhouse 2000.

 With a razor-sharp wit and a throwback sound, Jenny Tolman is on track to become her generation’s Roger Miller. She’s definitely a comedic troubadour, but with a decidedly feminine perspective. She uses her silky smooth voice to offer savvy wordplay and wisdom far beyond her years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.