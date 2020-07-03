Morning Rotary awards local $2,000 scholarship

The Rotary Club of Kerrville-Morning (Morning Rotary) recently awarded a $2,000 scholar- ship to Tivy High School senior Morgan McGinnis.
“Morgan was selected not only because of her outstanding GPA and involvement in school, but because of her desire to help and serve others through art therapy. Her essays were very well written and demonstrated the characteristics of a leader,” said Taylor Finley, Scholarship Committee chairman.
McGinnis will attend Texas A&M University in the fall where she will major in Psychology and minor in Business. She has a 100.5 GPA and is ranked 23rd out of a class of 325. “I want to help people understand and express themselves through art,” Morgan said in sharing why she selected the field of art therapy.
Jon Tilley, Morning Rotary president, said, “Morgan has shown incredible resiliency to rise above recent challenges her family has faced - excelling academically and in her very own business as a commissioned artist. Perhaps above all, she has outstanding character and is clearly driven by a motivation to bring happiness to others.
“McGinnis exemplifies Rotary’s motto of Service Above Self and we couldn’t be happier to recognize her with this scholarship.”
