Teacher Feature: Pamela Nentwich

School: Hill Country High School.
Subject taught: I teach every subject here at HCHS.
Years teaching: 30 years.
Years at school/district: Two years at HCHS, 23 years for KISD.
College: I have a bachelor of science in mathematics from University of Texas San Antonio.
Reason you chose a career in education: I hadn’t planned on it. My mom was a teacher, and I thought it wasn’t for me. But I took a summer job at Hermann Sons Life Camp, and I fell in love with kids and mathematics.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Helping kids, seeing their successes, and being a role model for them.
Hardest part of teaching: Not being successful with a student, after trying every single tool in the toolbox, and not being able to have a positively influence on a student.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I am fortunate to be at HCHS, where we meet each student as an individual and can see to their needs. I wish we could change education so we could offer that option to every student.
Other duties at school: I am responsible for the HCHS math curriculum, and I’m a member of the KISD Catastrophic Needs Committee, which evaluates the needs of staff who are facing situations where they may need extra time off.
Hobbies/interests: I love plants, so I spend a lot of time in my garden. I also read and watch movies. Most of all I love spending time with my grandchildren.
Personal history: I was born in Sinton, but we moved to Comfort when I was three, so I’m a Hill Country girl. I graduated from Comfort High School in 1985, then started college at Angelo State University, but transferred to UTSA and graduated in August of 1990. I taught at JFK High School in San Antonio for my first two years. I still worked summers at Hermann Sons Life Camp, and I met Brian Nentwich, who was also working there. The first time he asked me for a date it was a JFKHS game night, and I was the cheerleading sponsor and was selling balloons for homecoming, so he found out what my priorities were. But after the game he still took me dancing, and we got married in 1991. I came back to my Comfort High School, where I taught for five years. Then I took a year off, trying to quit teaching, but God told me no. In August of 1998 I took a position at Hal Peterson Middle School, and worked there for 21 years. In 2019 I moved to HCHS. Brian and I have two daughters. Our older daughter, Jackie Heard, is a health teacher in Alice. She is married to Ben Heard, and they have our grandchildren; a daughter, Hadley, 16 months; and a son, Harrison, two months old. Our younger daughter, Sabrina Nentwich, is pursuing her masters degree in child psychology, with an emphasis on play therapy, at University of North Texas. Outside of school, I am the council president at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, the treasurer for the Eta Xi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, and the summer camp director for the Hermann Sons girls’ camp.
