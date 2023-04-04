Teacher Feature: Hayley Marlar

School: KISD Early Childhood Center.
Subject taught: Three-year-old Head Start.
Years teaching: Seven years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in interdisciplinary studies and early education from Texas Women’s University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I love children and being around children. I grew up knowing I wanted to be a teacher.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Having fun with the kids, and seeing them laugh and light up when they learn something new.
Hardest part of teaching: Having so much curriculum to teach, and not enough time in the day. There’s a lot of pressure to get through it all.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Teachers need to be better paid to attract more and better teachers into the system. We also need more resources for children who require help with emotional support and mental health issues.
Other duties at school: I’m on the CCMR Committee that celebrates community spirit, like when we celebrated Veteran’s Day.
Hobbies/interests: I enjoy working out at 5 a.m., and hiking, bicycling, and anything outdoors. I love spending time with my family.
Personal history: I grew up in Plano, knowing from first or second grade I wanted to be a teacher. However, I was born in Dallas because that’s where the hospital was. I graduated from Plano East High School in 1998. I played basketball for Collin College for two years, then transferred to Texas A&M University, where I got my Mrs. degree. Beck Marlar was working at a bicycle shop, and I didn’t know how to change a flat. On our first date we played basketball at the A&M recreation center, where he bet dinner on the game, and I beat him. We were married in 2002, then I earned my degree at TWU. I taught for Plano ISD for four years, then we moved to Austin, where I taught for Austin ISD for two years. Now we live in Kerrville, and I’m teaching at the ECC. We have a school-age son and daughter.
