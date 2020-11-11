As director of the Community Services Division of BCFS Health and Human Services in Kerrville, Kamaria Woods says she oversees a variety of programs designed to help young adults live productive lives.
“Adulthood is not easy,” she says. “When a young client says, ‘I got this stimulus check, I’m going to buy a car,’ I have them plan out how much it will actually cost, beyond paying for the car. They also need insurance, and four tires can be a hefty expense, and they have to plan for gas and oil changes.”
She says she oversees three main programs to help young adults in varying circumstances.
First is the “Our House” program, apartments near the BCFS building. She says it provides stable housing for youth 18-25. The Our House case manager, Violet Garcia, provides residents with reality-based life skills programs, for instance teaching them how to establish and maintain a budget. Beyond learning how to manage, the rent-free housing helps residents accumulate savings, to prepare them to transition into adult living as they strike out on their own.
Second, as the Texas Workforce Commission advocate Peria Trevino works with local residential facilities with children in foster care, as well as walk-ins. Woods says children in Texas foster care “age-out” of their programs at age 18. The TWC program coordinates with the Workforce Commission to help 16 to 25-year-olds find employment and transition from care to adulthood.
Woods says the third program, “Youth Averted from Delinquency,” helps young people 10 to 17 find their way from where they are to where they really want to be. Under Case Manager Norman Taylor, it accepts youth from the juvenile probation department, and also takes referrals from schools and parents.
She says, “Our ‘Future Dimensions’ activities link youth with judges, Kerrville Police Department and Kerr County Sheriff’s Office people, child advocates, and motivational speakers who can offer reality checks. Now we also have a grant which will help us add more staff, as mentors, and match them with families so we aren’t just talking to the youth.”
Woods says her job at BCFS HHS is to encourage her two case managers, her advocate, as well as their intern, Selene Barrientos. She also aids them as they work, stepping in when they are absent. “Each of them has been a blessing for the programs and the young people they help, as we provide assistance with education, employment, housing, counseling, college preparation, and much more.”
“I was born and raised in Kerrville,” Woods says. “At Tivy High School I was a Golden Girl, and I worked with PALS. Any program that was about helping people, I was a part of.”
She says she started elementary school at Starkey, then transitioned to Tom Daniels, and graduated from THS in 2001. She started the first summer at Angelo State University, where she was planning to be an Angelette.
“But I really missed home,” she says. “My mom, Beverly Woods, reminded me I didn’t have to stay. So I returned to Kerrville and started at Schreiner University, intending to be a kindergarten teacher or work in day care. But after my sophomore year I took a year off, and worked at Schlotzsky's. I learned that college is not for everybody, and it’s not necessary to go right away. When I found my motivation, it led me back to SU, and a BA in psychology, in 2006.”
After graduation, working at Logan Library, she says she was the assistant to the assistant director, and was overseeing the work-study program from 3 to 11 p.m. She helped a student research social work careers, and learned about Child Protective Services.
“It changed my world,” she says. She applied in 2008, and started Sept. 8. She worked as a CPS caseworker for three years and eight months, then transferred to Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities. Serving as a mobile crisis outreach case worker, she accompanied law enforcement and worked with physicians, judges, and others helping people in trauma.
She says, “I learned that to reach someone you have to show kindness, let them open up, and most often, just listen.”
She worked there from 2014 to 2017, then took a service coordinator position. She says that involved providing “adaptive aids,” like wheelchairs, to insure her clients could have the best quality of life possible.
Then, in March of 2018, she took over the TWC advocate position at BCFS HHC, and this year was promoted to her present position, director of the Community Services Division.
Woods says when she’s not at work, she’s a mom. Three-year-old Nathaniel Woods attends the Learning Stampede. They often hang out with Woods’ best friend, Stacy Turner. “The Turners have sort of adopted us. We can swim, ride ATVs, and have family time.”
“But the reason I’m a hard worker is my mom, Beverly,” Woods says. “She taught me to find purpose within myself, and get things done. In order to ultimately become comfortable, you have to get uncomfortable to do better in life.”
