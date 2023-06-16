Doyle to host Juneteenth Blues Fest Saturday

The Second Annual Juneteenth Blues Fest will be held Saturday, June 17 at the pavilion at the Doyle Community Center from 4-8 p.m.
The Second Annual Juneteenth Blues Fest will be held Saturday, June 17 at the pavilion at the Doyle Community Center from 4-8 p.m.
Guests should bring a chair for comfort and the event is considered BYOB.
For more information, call (830) 257-4446.
