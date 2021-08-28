BCFS Health and Human Services-Kerrville is helping to reduce the recidivism rate by working with youth in the Juvenile Justice System.
Its Youth Averted from Delinquency or YAD program has been successful in the past at charting new directions for youth who have taken a wrong turn and need a second chance to get their lives back on track.
But to continue doing this important work, they need help from people in the Kerrville community who are willing to step up and serve as good examples for kids who have not had a steady and caring hand directing their lives.
They need people who know what it means to serve their country – current and former military, business professionals, law enforcement, fire fighters, health and safety experts, community leaders, teachers, pastors, retirees and anyone with a caring heart willing to give these youth the helping hand they so desperately need.
To qualify as a mentor, you must be 18 years or older and complete an application, have a short interview, and pass a background check and a drug test.
They need mentors for boys and girls ages 10-17. Mentoring involves two contacts per week, with one being an in-person visit for one hour, while the other can be a short phone call, just to check in.
The mentoring can be done at the BCFS Health and Human Services-Kerrville office until a relationship is established. After that, there is more flexibility. The goal of the program is to foster positive relationships with the youth that can change lives and benefit the whole community.
For more information, please contact Michaela Carabajal at mc1518@bcfs.net or (830) 346-2233 or (830) 896-0993.
