The public is invited to enjoy Fourth Annual “Burgers & Bingo” at Zion Lutheran Chuch from 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, June 12.
The event is a fundraiser for the youth of the congregation, and will feature lots of fun and chances to win great prizes.
This is a family-friendly event and all ages are invited. Burgers will be offered on a free-will offering basis.
The funds raised this year will help fund a youth mission to Kansas City, Mo. during the summer to assist the underserved community.
For more information, call (830) 257-8411 or visit www.zionkerrville.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.