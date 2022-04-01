Those wanting a new look for spring should attend April’s Kerr County Market Days and Hill Country Swap Meet on Saturday, April 2.
“Dozens of vendors will be on hand to entice shoppers,” says LuAnn Anderson, show producer. “April is always one of our best-attended markets of the year.”
The event will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hill Country Youth Event Center. Admission is free and there is plenty of free parking.
This all-in-one shopping experience features new as well as used items.
The Market Days section will include artisanal soaps and bath products, original art and drawings, wood sculpture, barnwood creations, scroll saw work, sewing and fabric work, handcrafted jewelry, crosses and leather work, barnwood items including furniture, handcrafted flutes, purses and pillows, embroidery and spring wreaths.
Swap meet type merchandise will include rods and reels, golf clubs, sports cards, antiques, collectibles, militaria, books, plants, vinyl records, antlers, jewelry, Hallmark items and the Traveling Emporium boutique.
Anderson says that vendors across the Hill Country and beyond will be on hand and booths will be laden with goods.
“We have the reputation for attracting serious shoppers, so long-time regulars as well as new vendors sign up early, ensuring attendees of a wide variety of well-priced items.”
Several non-profits will be on hand with info booths including AWS Freeman-Fritts Animal Shelter and Relay for Life. The always popular Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q will be outside selling their award-winning brisket sandwiches and other treats, and bakery items will be available inside
For more information, visit www.kerrmarketdays.org.
