Dietert Center officials recently announced it will be participating in a special March for Meals celebration honoring the 50th anniversary of the Older Americans Act Nutrition Program, the federal legislation that helps to fund community-based programs like Meals on Wheels.
Throughout the month of March, Dietert Center will join the national Meals on Wheels network to raise awareness and rally support for this partnership that has helped provide the seniors in Kerr County with an essential service needed to remain healthy and independent at home.
Brenda Thompson, executive director of Dietert Center, said, “Our community has a long history of taking action on the forefront of helping our seniors. Fifty-two years ago, a group of Dietert volunteers began preparing and delivering hot meals to homebound Kerr County Seniors prior to the establishment of the national initiative. Two years later, when the Older American’s Act established national support for senior nutrition, our local project expanded to serve even more area seniors. Community support and volunteerism, along with partial support from this national program, ensures that we can continue providing almost 70,000 meals locally, each year through Meals on Wheels. The month of March is a time that we join hundreds of Meals on Wheels providers across the country to celebrate this program and raise awareness in order to continue having such a significant impact on the lives of our seniors.”
The annual March for Meals celebration commemorates the historic day in March of 1972 when President Nixon signed into law a measure that amended the Older Americans Act of 1965 to include a national nutrition program for seniors 60 years and older. This year, Meals on Wheels programs from across the country are joining forces for the awareness campaign to celebrate 50 years of success and garner the support needed to ensure these critical programs can continue to address food insecurity and malnutrition, combat social isolation, enable independence, and improve health for years to come.
“The Older Americans Act Nutrition Program is the only federally supported program designed to be an antidote for both senior hunger and isolation,” said Ellie Hollander, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels America. “Despite decades of proven success and bipartisan support, funding for this program has failed to keep pace with the rapidly growing need for its services. With the nation’s senior population increasing dramatically, now is the time to support local Meals on Wheels programs – through volunteering, donating and speaking out – to ensure we are able to deliver for another 50 years.”
Dietert Center’s celebration will include various activities throughout the month of March raising awareness of opportunities to become involved with Meals on Wheels, whether you:
• Are a homebound senior who needs the nutrition and connection provided by weekday meal delivery;
• Give your time as a volunteer to ensure that the program continues providing 300 meals each weekday;
• Speak out about Meals on Wheels to help us reach more seniors who may need the program;
• Pay it forward by supporting the program financially to give someone so much more than a meal.
Dietert Center will host “Community Champions Week” March 21-25, 2022. During this time, we will celebrate the hundreds of volunteers who give their time and resources to deliver Meals on Wheels.
Community leaders will join these vital volunteers to ride along on deliveries, sharing their time and experiencing Meals on Wheels first-hand in order to continue their outstanding support and advocacy of the program.
For more information on how you can volunteer, contribute, or speak out for the seniors in Kerr County this March, visit www.dietertcenter.org , call Dietert Center at (830) 792-4044, or swing by 451 Guadalupe Street in Kerrville.
