Teacher Feature:David Diltz

David Diltz
School: Notre Dame School.
Subject taught: Pre-K through eighth-grade physical education.
Years teaching: Eight years.
Years at school/district: One year.
College: I have a bachelor of science in kinesiology from Lamar University.
Reason you chose a career in education: When I got to college I was sort of a lost soul, but my big brother, Jacob, was studying to be a teacher, so I did what he was doing. Then I found out how much fun teaching was, and that I could have a fulfilling career playing sports with kids all day.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: Knowing you’ve made a positive impact with kids, and helped them change their life for the better.
Hardest part of teaching: Trying to teach sports to 70 or 80 kids in a confined space, which is what makes teaching the small classes in a great facility here at NDS so great.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: I would give each teacher a higher set budget for classroom necessities, so they could get everything they needed without having to choose.
Other duties at school: I’m the athletic director, and right now I’m on thermometer duty taking everyone’s temperature at the beginning of every day.
Hobbies/interests: I like to play tennis, go fishing, and watch all kinds of sports.
Personal history: I was born and raised in Groves, Texas, and graduated from Port Neches-Groves High School in 2007. I followed my big brother, Jacob, to Lamar University, and graduated with my BS in 2013. In 2011, while I was at Lamar, I played in a Beaumont co-ed softball league. There I met another player, Layne Ford, and our team went 18-0 and won the championship. After I graduated, I taught at Gregg Elementary School for five years, and Layne and I married June 29, 2015, after she completed her studies as an optometrist. We moved to Port Arthur, where I taught girls’ basketball for two years. Layne’s uncle, Bret Ford, is also an optometrist, and her inspiration. He offered Layne her dream job, working with him at Ford Eye Care Center, so we moved to Kerrville. Now I have a great position at Notre Dame School, and how can you not like Kerrville?
