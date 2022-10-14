The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department has announced the “Haunted Ghoul Pool” is back this fall.

Residents are invited to join staff for a night of goosebumps, spooks and screams as the Olympic Pool, 601 Olympic Dr., is transformed into a ghoulish haunted house.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.