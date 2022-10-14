The Kerrville Parks and Recreation Department has announced the “Haunted Ghoul Pool” is back this fall.
Residents are invited to join staff for a night of goosebumps, spooks and screams as the Olympic Pool, 601 Olympic Dr., is transformed into a ghoulish haunted house.
The “Haunted Ghoul Pool” will be held Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 15-16, starting at 5 p.m.
Both a family-friendly tour and a terrifying tour will take place. The entrance fee will be $5 per person for ages four and up. Tickets can be purchased on-site at the event. Cash or check only for ticket purchases; fees are non-refundable.
Family-friendly tours will run from 5-6:30 p.m. on both nights. Beginning at 7 p.m., parental guidance is suggested for anyone under the age of 13 as the haunted attractions will come to life and the scary factor will be turned up.
Please make note of these times to ensure you are attending at the appropriate time for your desired level of fright.
The haunt will use fog, intense sounds and strobe lights. Enter at your own risk. Rules are as follows: no running, no smoking, no touching props or actors, no video or flash photography will be allowed inside the haunt, and all directions by staff must be adhered to.
Please note swimming will not be allowed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.