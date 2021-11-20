The Cailloux Performance Series presents the Four Freshmen, one of pop music’s most enduring acts, on Friday, Dec. 3, at 7:30 p.m. at the Cailloux Theater in Kerrville.
The Four Freshmen have entertained since forming in 1948. Their jazz four-part harmonies evoke the Big Band era, when they performed with Stan Kenton and other musical legends. For their Kerrville show, they will pull hits from the American Songbook along with holiday favorites.
Seats are $20 to $45 and can be reserved at caillouxperformingarts.com, by calling (830) 896-9393, or visiting the Box Office 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
The Cailloux Performances are presented by Playhouse 2000 and are designed to bring eclectic, high-quality performances to Hill Country audiences.
