Hunt ISD National Junior Honor Society Members donated 48 filled duffel bags to Hill Country CASA for area foster children in need.

Hunt NJHS began this project almost a year ago, with a goal to help kids in foster care. Often, kids who are removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect have to leave quickly – sometimes without a chance to grab even the essentials like their toothbrush, blanket, or favorite stuffed animal.

