Hunt ISD National Junior Honor Society Members donated 48 filled duffel bags to Hill Country CASA for area foster children in need.
Hunt NJHS began this project almost a year ago, with a goal to help kids in foster care. Often, kids who are removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect have to leave quickly – sometimes without a chance to grab even the essentials like their toothbrush, blanket, or favorite stuffed animal.
NJHS members discussed the issues facing our area’s foster kids, and talked about what supplies they would like to have if they had to leave their homes quickly. NJHS members then set to work, gathering supplies and duffel bags.
“Our NJHS Members are hopeful that the bags can provide some stability and comfort to children experiencing the major turmoil of entering the foster care system,” said Faith Bradberry, Hunt ISD NJHS sponsor.
Hill Country CASA is grateful to receive the duffel bags, which will be distributed to area foster kids.
“It is heartwarming to see young folks in our community, like Hunt NJHS, doing good work in consideration of their peers,” said Stephanie Cash, Hill Country CASA Executive Director, “and we will ensure that all foster children in the area who need a duffel receive one right away.”
Hill Country CASA currently serves 68 children from Kerr, Bandera, Gillespie and Kendall counties, who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. HCCASA’s 60 loyal volunteers serve as the child’s Guardian Ad Litem, providing testimony in court as to the best interest of the child, now and in the future.
Community members interested in volunteering to be a child’s voice in court should contact the Hill Country CASA office at 305 Earl Garrett in Kerrville, by phone at (830) 896-2272 or email hccasa@hccasa.org.
Community members interested in learning more about Hunt National Junior Honor Society should contact Faith Bradberry, Middle School Science Teacher and NJHS Sponsor with Hunt ISD at (830) 238-4893.
