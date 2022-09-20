Christmas Decor, North America's leading professional holiday and event decorating company, announces that nominations are now open for the 2022 Decorated Family Program.

This is the 20th anniversary year for this tradition which is designed to help bring the spirit of the holidays to life for hundreds of deserving active-duty service members and their families throughout the U.S.

