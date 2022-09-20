Christmas Decor, North America's leading professional holiday and event decorating company, announces that nominations are now open for the 2022 Decorated Family Program.
This is the 20th anniversary year for this tradition which is designed to help bring the spirit of the holidays to life for hundreds of deserving active-duty service members and their families throughout the U.S.
In 2003, Brandon Stephens, president of Christmas Decor, Inc., created the program to enable participating franchisees like Christmas Decor of the Hill Country to donate products, resources, time, and expertise to create glowing tributes at the homes of military families whose loved ones will be deployed outside of the country for the holiday season.
“This year between 160,000 and 180,000 active-duty military personnel deployed outside of the United States will be separated from their loved ones during the holiday season," said Tammy Sheffield of Christmas Decor of the Hill Country. "The Decorated Family program allows us to honor those who serve while creating a shining holiday memory for both the service member and his or her family."
The form to nominate the family of a qualifying, active-duty service member for this distinction is available on Christmas Decor's Facebook page on the Decorated Family Program link or on https://www.christmasdecor.net/about/ (scroll down to Philanthropy).
Complete the form and explain why the nominated military family should become a "Christmas Decor Decorated Family" for the 2022 holiday season.
Christmas Decor corporate will review all the shared stories and select from the nominated families in each community.
Decorated Families will be chosen based on the impact of their story on the judges and the family's location (to ensure there is a participating local franchise to provide the award).
The deadline for nominations for the 2022 holiday season is Veteran's Day, Nov. 11, 2022. "More information about the Christmas Decor Decorated Family program is available at https://www.christmasdecor.net/about/.
To learn more about having Christmas Decor decorate your home or business for the holidays, please contact Tammy Sheffield of Christmas Decor of the Hill Country at (830) 377-2276 or thechristmasdecor@ yahoo.com.
