Teacher Feature: Candace Poole

School: Our Lady of the Hills College Prep.
Subject taught: Physics, biology, environmental systems, and engineering.
Years teaching: 34 years.
Years at school/district: Two years.
College: I have a bachelors and a masters of science in agriculture economics from Texas A&M University.
Reason you chose a career in education: Where else would I get to work with kids, about science?
Most enjoyable part of teaching: The kids are funny, and a lot of fun.
Hardest part of teaching: Making sure you reach every student, to get the necessary information through.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: Make sure class size is managed to enable each student to get their needs met, to be successful learners.
Other duties at school: I’m the Student Council sponsor, and I help keep score at volleyball games.
Hobbies/interests: Watching my youngest child pole vault, and spending time with both my kids. I also inherited taking care of their 4-H goats and other animals. My daughters and I take “pick a destination and go” vacations, particularly to beaches like Galveston and Florida.
Personal history: I was born in London, England, but my father was a management consultant who opened new locations, so we moved a lot. When I was two we moved to Greenwich, Conn., then at four to Glenview, Ill.; and to Bronxville, N.Y. when I was in second to seventh grade. We finally settled in Dallas, where I graduated from Richardson High School. I went to A&M and earned my ag. eco. bachelors and masters degrees just in time for the agriculture education jobs to disappear. I went back for an elementary teaching certificate, and since then I’ve taught every grade except kindergarten and second. I worked in Wharton, San Angelo, Round Rock, and Blanco. But my grandfather, Capt. Chester Lee Walton, U.S. Navy, and my grandmother Mildred, retired in Kerrville. We have a plaque with his photo here at the school. While we moved around, my parents, Lee Walton Jr. and Lois, kept a summer home here, which we visited often. I was really happy to return to Kerrville in 2002 to raise my kids here. I taught at Nimitz Elementary for nine years, and Hal Peterson Middle School for eight, while my children attended KISD and were active in 4-H. Now Haley has just earned her bachelors and masters at A&M, while working at Kyle Field; and Cameron is in track at Angelo State University, pole vaulting.
