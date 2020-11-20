While some may think it is still a little early to unpack the holiday decorations, the Salvation Army has been hard at work, planning Christmas programs for several months. Now, as the red kettles are appearing outside stores, and Angel Trees are being set up, volunteers are needed to help ensure men, women and children in need throughout our community experience the joys of Christmas.
Volunteer as a Bell Ringer – Register to Ring
The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers from Nov. 13 to Dec. 24, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. The annual Red Kettle Campaign is one of the Army’s primary fundraising efforts of the year. Every dollar collected in the red kettles support the wide range of services and programs provided throughout the year right here in Kerrville, including feeding the hungry, sheltering the homeless, offering emergency financial assistance, providing toys to disadvantaged children, and hosting after-school programs.
For more than 100 years, the Salvation Army’s red kettles have been a symbol of good will during the holiday season.
“This year, signing up and volunteering as a bell ringer is easier than ever,” said Captain David Swyers, Commanding Officer of the Salvation Army. “Go to www.RegisterToRing.com and simply select the location, date and time you would like ring. You can split a shift with a friend or sign up as a group. Individuals, families, groups of friends or co-workers, and church groups are welcome.”
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in addition to the implementation of basic safety procedures, all bell ringers will also be provided with daily PPE safety kits including a branded mask, disposable gloves, apron, and disinfectant. Strict safety protocols have been developed, ensuring the health and safety of all potential donors and bell ringers.
Volunteer to Support the
Angel Tree Program
Through the generous support of community donors, the Salvation Army will provide gifts for more than 500 children and seniors this year. We are seeking volunteers to help manage Angel Tree locations and later help sort and distribute gifts to program participants.
Volunteer to Serve
Holiday Meals
The Salvation Army has served Thanksgiving meals to approximately 1,000 residents each year for the past several years. We are seeking volunteers to sign up for two to three hours for each of the holiday meals. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in heightened need and demand for shelter and meals. Safety protocols are in place in all Salvation Army buildings, and volunteers will be requested to adhere to established program procedures.
Volunteers can sign up online to ring a bell at www.RegisterToRing. For Angel Tree and other volunteer opportunities, call the Salvation Army at 315-5762 or visit them at 201 Holdsworth Dr. To make a donation, or for more ways to engage with the Salvation Army, please visit www.salvationarmytexas.org/ Kerrville.
