Camerata San Antonio, the acclaimed chamber ensemble, will present “All Ravel” in Kerrville on Friday, April 8, at 4 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church.
The music program is all works by Ravel:
• Sonatine;
• Etude in forme de Habanera;
• Deux mélodies hébraiques;
• Violin Sonata No. 2, and;
• Piano Trio.
Tickets are $20 and available in advance on-line at www.cameratasa.org or by calling (210) 492-9519.
To ensure a safe concert experience, visit www.cameratasa.org/ covid for up-to-date COVID protocols for each venue.
For this performance, Camerata San Antonio will feature musicians Matthew Zerweck, violin; Ken Freudigman, cello; andViktor Valkov, piano.
