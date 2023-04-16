The Kerrville Morning Rotary Club will be hosting “Rolling For a Roadster,” a putting tournament that will raise funds to benefit a local “Young lady in need of a car.”
The event will be held on multiple days at Riverhill Country Club Golf Course. On April 20, coed novices will compete. On April 27, skilled putters will compete. On May 3, all levels compete.
