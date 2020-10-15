Early voting in the 2020 General Election began Tuesday, Oct. 13 and continues by personal appearance through Friday, Oct. 30.
There are two early voting polling places, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center in Kerrville, and at the Ingram Independent School District Administration Building, Board Room, 510 College St. in Ingram.
Hours for early voting are:
• Tuesday through Friday, Oct. 13-16 – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.;
• Saturday, Oct. 17 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.;
• Monday-Friday, Oct. 19-23 – 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
• Saturday, Oct. 24 – 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Monday through Friday, Oct. 26-30 – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Added decisions, due to
cancelled May elections
When elections for city councils, school trustees and school district propositions were cancelled due to COVID-19 in the spring of 2020, those elections were delayed to this Nov. 3 General Election.
So City of Kerrville City Council races also are on the city ballots; City of Ingram Aldermen positions are on the Precinct 4 Kerr County ballots; and Medina ISD has a proposition on their ad valorem tax rate to be voted on in the precincts where MISD’s boundaries extend into Kerr County.
Based on each registered voter’s verified address and voting precinct number, election judges at the polls will give each voter the ballot that matches his or her location.
For information, call the Election Department for information weekdays at 792-2242.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.