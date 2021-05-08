Teacher Feature: Grant Palmer

School: Hal Peterson Middle School.
Subject taught: I teach an elective class, “Team Leadership,” which is character education.
Years teaching: 40 years.
Years at school/district: I taught 40 years for KISD, 28 at Tivy High School and 12 at HPMS.
College: I went to Schreiner College for my associate of arts, when it was a two-year school. I earned a bachelor of science in physical education and health from Texas A&M University.
Reason you chose a career in education: I get to coach basketball, football, and track, and make a difference in kids’ lives.
Most enjoyable part of teaching: I love being in the classroom, whether it’s teaching introductory chemistry and physics or character, and I believe athletics prepares students for life.
Hardest part of teaching: Right now it’s the physical wear and tear of teaching and coaching, but I still love to get to classes.
If I could change one thing in education it would be: There’s nothing I would change.
Other duties at school: I’m the cross-country coach, and I help with seventh and eighth-grade football and track.
Hobbies/interests: I come in early in the morning to weight-train, and in the summer I play golf. I love reading Westerns, my favorite author is C.J. Box.
Personal history: I was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, but we moved to Kerrville when I was five. I went to Starkey Elementary, then up through Tivy High School. I played football all four years, basketball my freshman year, and baseball my junior year, and graduated in 1975. I started the pre-pharmacy program at Schreiner University, but at TAMU I played intramural sports and discovered I wanted to coach. I graduated in 1980, and Coach Randy Munez recruited me to coach at HPMS. My sister, Geanie Palmer, was friends with Beth Wear, who was running track at the University of Texas. In the spring of 1982 we went to an alumni football game at A&M, then we went out dancing. Our first official date was to an Alabama country and Southern rock concert at the Drum, in Austin, and we got married in the summer of 1984. Before that, in 1983, I moved up to Tivy, and coached there for 28 years, working under six head football
