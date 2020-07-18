The Kerr Arts and Cultural Center opened three new exhibits last week.
The “26th Annual Teachers’ Show” of any media chosen by each artist will be featured in the Avery Gallery.
“Created During COVID” in the Cornels Gallery will feature the art created by KACC members during this virus shutdown, up to five pieces of art in any medium.
Photographs from the collection of Kerrville’s Joe Herring Jr. are being featured in the Derby Gallery.
Awards
For the “Teachers’ Art Show,” awards will be presented by representatives of Hometown Crafts.
The categories of awards are two-dimensional paintings, other two-dimensional works, crafted creations, and fiber art.
This exhibit was expected include both two-dimensional and three-dimensional works.
Regular hours for the KACC galleries and Gift Ship are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.